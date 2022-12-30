He is a blithering dolt, as confused as Biden. Some one with at least some competence and believability would have served the country much better. A person who actually thought aids was passed thru breathing across a room or from toilet seats should have his medical knowledge immediately up for review while shuffling him to a back room somewhere. Certainly should not have been In his position for all those decades. This travesty and his bobbing back and forth prove he is as unqualified as he ever was.
he screwed up AIDS epidemic and then Covid...academic..never practiced medicine..not transparent about finances since 2015 re royalties etc ...history will not be kind
Fauci did a GREAT thing for this country. He took us for a ride. He made fools of us. That made us wiser. We’re all not so easily tricked now. Thank you Fauci for waking people up.
Comments / 201