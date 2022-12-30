Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Alexia Reddish, Oquirrh Hills Middle School
“Mrs. Reddish is an AMAZING teacher! She is always willing to help you and she is so kind to everyone! She is sooooo good at teaching! She always teaches in a fun way that is easy for students to understand. She is always doing such a great job making sure students are doing okay both at school and at home! She is the best teacher ever! She always gives us fun learning activities! Thank you for always being such an amazing teacher Mrs. Reddish!”
kslnewsradio.com
Utes take part in service project ahead of Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. — The Rose Bowl is just hours away now, but the Utah Utes have already put their time in Pasadena to good use. Both Utah and Penn State took part in a friendly competition Saturday. Each worked with alumni and fans to put together thousands of meal kits for families in need in the area.
kslnewsradio.com
Ellen Battenfield, Oquirrh Hills Middle School
“Mrs. Battenfield is an amazing teacher! She is always super happy and so fun as a choir teacher! She is very supportive and nice! I love Mrs. Battenfield!”
kslnewsradio.com
Heavy snow falls around northern Utah, prevents transportation
SALT LAKE CITY — A new year comes with several inches of new snow and more avalanche danger. Yesterday and today Little Cottonwood Canyon saw closures prohibiting traffic to pass through either direction. UDOT Cottonwood said avalanche mitigation is still underway. Areas that already have high risk of avalanches...
kslnewsradio.com
A girl named for the season is Intermountain’s New Year’s baby
SALT LAKE CITY — Wynter Kisa Magandazi was supposed to be born on New Year’s Eve, her mother Madi said in a press release. That’s when Madi was induced, anyway. The baby girl arrived instead at 12:34 a.m. on January 1, 2023, making her the first baby of 2023 born at Intermountain Healthcare hospital in Murray, Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
kslnewsradio.com
Park City Mountain employee falls to their death after tree hits chairlift
PARK CITY, Utah — An employee at the Park City Mountain ski resort fell to their death Monday after a tree fell on a chairlift. According to a statement from the resort, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift. Following this, chairs on the lift began moving vertically up and down.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
kslnewsradio.com
Rocky Mountain Power says it’s close to having power restored to all
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced late Monday night that it had restored power to nearly all customers who lost power this weekend. As of 9 p.m. on Monday night, Rocky Mountain Power said there were 779 customers in the Salt Lake Valley still without power. That’s down from more than 14,300 customers who were without power on Sunday in the same area.
kslnewsradio.com
Prominent Park City man killed in snowmobile accident
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A prominent 55-year-old Park City resident died Monday in a snowmobile accident, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, authorities say Kenneth Block was riding on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area. His snowmobile got upended and landed on top of him at around 2 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Carport collapses, blocks entrance to apartment homes in So. Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A carport collapse in South Salt Lake City is being blamed on heavy snowfall. Officials from the United Fire Authority were called to an apartment complex at 760 West 3940 South early Monday morning, around 1 a.m. When they got there, officials said...
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch County Search and Rescue assist snowmobilers on New Year’s Day
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search and Rescue assisted four stranded snowmobilers Sunday. According to Wasatch County officials, the incident began at around 3:30 p.m. Four snowmobilers had been stuck for several hours near the Strawberry River area. The operation was completed in two and a half hours....
kslnewsradio.com
Off-duty SLC police officer arrested for DUI in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah — The Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed that one of their officers was arrested for DUI and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury. Thomas Edward Caygle, age 37, was arrested and has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Police documents state...
kslnewsradio.com
U of U police searching for suspects after forceable entry
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police have notified students and staff that they are searching for a suspect after a forcible entry at the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments. In a tweet, the school police said the suspect is still at large. The UofU Department...
kslnewsradio.com
Carport collapses in West Jordan, heavy snow blamed
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Heavy snow is to blame for the collapse of an aluminum carport on Sunday at an apartment complex near 3375 West and 7800 South. Battalion Chief Jared Price with the West Jordan Fire Department said there were no injuries. The snow caused the roof to collapse onto 14 vehicles.
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested following stabbing early Sunday morning
MILLCREEK, Utah — A 36-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning by Unified Police in connection to a stabbing at Barbary Coast Saloon. According to the probable cause statement, the suspect, Jesse Alberto Sorensen, had been a customer throughout the evening. At one point, he was not allowed to order any more alcohol. The suspect became belligerent and was asked to leave the building.
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
kslnewsradio.com
One arrested and stolen car recovered in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An early morning chase resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Orin Neal said the Taylorsville Police Department returned three juveniles that were in the car to their parents. According to TVPD an officer spotted a car that was reported as...
kslnewsradio.com
Semi-truck slides off westbound I-80, is hit by train near mile marker 176
PARK CITY, Utah — A semi-truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries after his vehicle slid off westbound I-80 and was hit by a train near mile marker 176 on Sunday afternoon. The Utah Highway Patrol said the semi-truck went off the roadway and stopped on the train tracks.
Comments / 0