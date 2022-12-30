Investigation underway after man dies in fire behind Medford building

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation after a man died in a fire behind a building in Medford on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 295 Middlesex Avenue found a large fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.

“In the course of their suppression efforts, they [firefighters] found an adult male who was clearly deceased in the debris of a small encampment,” Medford Fire Chief John Freedman, Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a joint news release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of the man’s death and make a positive identification.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting local authorities with the investigation.

There were no additional details available.

