Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season

The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
FanSided

A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
BRONX, NY
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

A Braves trade for dark horse Dansby Swanson replacement

The Atlanta Braves have an in-house Dansby Swanson replacement at the ready in Vaughn Grissom, but could they instead make a trade?. The San Diego Padres have made Ha-Seong Kim available after they signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a large free-agent contract. The 11 years handed out to Bogaerts makes a player like Kim available.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA

It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB free agency: Five rebound candidates on new teams

By the time the holidays rolled around, there weren’t many free-agent presents left to place in suitors’ stockings. The top options this offseason signed their deals expeditiously. As of Thursday, 30 of the top 33 free agents (based off last season’s FanGraphs WAR totals) had already signed.
FanSided

3 Cubs prospects they can deal for top talent right now

The Chicago Cubs sit in a unique position where they’ve spent big on the roster but still aren’t ready to contend. Trading these prospects could help that. There were promises leading up to the offseason from Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Chicago Cubs front office that the club would be aggressive this offseason in building up the roster. While there have been whiffs, the organization has landed some big fish, most notably inking shortstop Dansby Swanson to a massive deal, but also signing the likes of Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Gives Career Update, Praises Justin Fields

One of the Chicago Bears' key players from the previous era, Tarik Cohen, recently sat down to discuss football with The 3 Point Conversion. The speedy running back provided a major update on his career and shared his thoughts on current Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Tarik Cohen's Health. Cohen said...
CHICAGO, IL

