Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season
The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Dodgers: 3 Remaining Free Agents Could Find a Home With LA
46 of the 50 2022 Top Free Agents have found a home in the MLB. So then who's left for Los Angeles to choose from?
Yardbarker
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
A Braves trade for dark horse Dansby Swanson replacement
The Atlanta Braves have an in-house Dansby Swanson replacement at the ready in Vaughn Grissom, but could they instead make a trade?. The San Diego Padres have made Ha-Seong Kim available after they signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a large free-agent contract. The 11 years handed out to Bogaerts makes a player like Kim available.
Yardbarker
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends
The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
Dodgers News: MLB Writer Predicts the Boys in Blue to Win It All in 2023
Even after a surprising end to their 2022 season, the Dodgers are expected to bounce back and seek the World Series title that should have been this year.
3 Bold Cubs Predictions for 2023
It's the New Year which means we have some bold predictions for the Chicago Cubs for this upcoming season!
Bears mock draft: 4 Bears targets from the College Football Playoff
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
Yardbarker
Trea Turner: ‘Definitely Different’ Playing As Impending Free Agent With Dodgers
Although Max Scherzer was possibly only a rental at the time the Los Angeles Dodgers completed their blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals in 2021, Trea Turner figured to be with the team for at least one more season beyond that. Turner reached free agency for the first time in...
Zaidi: SF Giants front office and ownership were 'unified' during Carlos Correa situation
SF Giants president Farhan Zaidi says front office and ownership were "unified" throughout the Carlos Correa situation.
FOX Sports
MLB free agency: Five rebound candidates on new teams
By the time the holidays rolled around, there weren’t many free-agent presents left to place in suitors’ stockings. The top options this offseason signed their deals expeditiously. As of Thursday, 30 of the top 33 free agents (based off last season’s FanGraphs WAR totals) had already signed.
Three teams are reportedly interested in free-agent infielder Yu Chang
Free agent infielder Yu Chang is reportedly drawing interest from three big league teams (h/t to CPBL Stats). Chang, 27, suited up for four teams last year, making appearances for the Guardians, Red Sox, Pirates and Rays. He slashed a combined .208/.289/.315 with four home runs over 190 plate appearances,...
3 Cubs prospects they can deal for top talent right now
The Chicago Cubs sit in a unique position where they’ve spent big on the roster but still aren’t ready to contend. Trading these prospects could help that. There were promises leading up to the offseason from Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Chicago Cubs front office that the club would be aggressive this offseason in building up the roster. While there have been whiffs, the organization has landed some big fish, most notably inking shortstop Dansby Swanson to a massive deal, but also signing the likes of Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Predicts LA Trades LeBron James in New Year
A Sports Illustrated writer believes LeBron will be traded in 2023.
Longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria signs with Dbacks
The SF Giants likely expected to lose longtime third baseman Evan Longoria. Now, he'll be staying in the division with the Dbacks.
Bulls Land Knicks’ Jalen Brunson In Bold Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, almost every team’s decision-making is informed by the draft. Think about it. Even a contending team makes decisions around the league’s annual influx of talent. If you’re in a position to win a championship, you’re probably willing to trade first-round picks to make it happen.
Yardbarker
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Gives Career Update, Praises Justin Fields
One of the Chicago Bears' key players from the previous era, Tarik Cohen, recently sat down to discuss football with The 3 Point Conversion. The speedy running back provided a major update on his career and shared his thoughts on current Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Tarik Cohen's Health. Cohen said...
Comments / 0