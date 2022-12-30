Penn State football and head coach James Franklin closed out the 2022 campaign in style Monday, defeating Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl to clinch a record of 11-2, backing a bold take earlier in the day by Kirk Herbstreit. While the Nittany Lions still came up short against Big Ten East Division rivals Ohio State and Michigan, they clearly established themselves as the league's third-best team and are back on track after going 7-6 in 2021. Herbstreit sees even more promise in PSU's future. He said Monday on College GameDay that he thinks the Lions will be a consistent College Football Playoff team once the event expands to a field of 12 in 2024.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO