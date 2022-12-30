Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca placed on scholarship
LOS ANGELES — Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca was placed on scholarship at the end of his redshirt freshman season, a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. DeLuca finished the 2022 season with 29 tackles, which ranked 10th on the team, and he added two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries and one blocked kick in 13 games.
Kirk Herbstreit: Penn State could make 12-team College Football Playoff 'almost every single year'
Penn State football and head coach James Franklin closed out the 2022 campaign in style Monday, defeating Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl to clinch a record of 11-2, backing a bold take earlier in the day by Kirk Herbstreit. While the Nittany Lions still came up short against Big Ten East Division rivals Ohio State and Michigan, they clearly established themselves as the league's third-best team and are back on track after going 7-6 in 2021. Herbstreit sees even more promise in PSU's future. He said Monday on College GameDay that he thinks the Lions will be a consistent College Football Playoff team once the event expands to a field of 12 in 2024.
Notable quotes: Saddi Washington discusses Michigan basketball, previews Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball assistant coach Saddi Washington met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss his program and preview the upcoming game against Penn State. The Wolverines host the Nittany Lions on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:01...
Prediction For No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah
Brady Quinn joins Chris Hassel to share his prediction for the Rose Bowl between No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0