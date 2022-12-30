ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca placed on scholarship

LOS ANGELES — Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca was placed on scholarship at the end of his redshirt freshman season, a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. DeLuca finished the 2022 season with 29 tackles, which ranked 10th on the team, and he added two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries and one blocked kick in 13 games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit: Penn State could make 12-team College Football Playoff 'almost every single year'

Penn State football and head coach James Franklin closed out the 2022 campaign in style Monday, defeating Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl to clinch a record of 11-2, backing a bold take earlier in the day by Kirk Herbstreit. While the Nittany Lions still came up short against Big Ten East Division rivals Ohio State and Michigan, they clearly established themselves as the league's third-best team and are back on track after going 7-6 in 2021. Herbstreit sees even more promise in PSU's future. He said Monday on College GameDay that he thinks the Lions will be a consistent College Football Playoff team once the event expands to a field of 12 in 2024.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy