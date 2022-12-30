ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police ask public to avoid area after crash in south Lubbock

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
The Lubbock Police Department is responding to a crash at 83rd Street and Indiana Avenue and has asked the public to avoid the area.

All northbound lanes of Indiana Avenue are currently closed beginning at 84th Street, according to police.

A call came in at 1:04 p.m. for a collision with injuries. One person has been taken to Covenant Hospital with serious injuries.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided at www.lubbockonline.com.

