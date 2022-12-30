Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
2023 legislative session to begin Wednesday, amid some controversies
The New York State legislative session begins Wednesday amid controversy over Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice for New York’s next chief judge and a dispute on whether a newly elected Republican Assembly member will be allowed to be seated. The session opens three days after Hochul gave her inaugural...
wshu.org
Baker will soon exit office as Massachusetts prepares for Healey's historic inauguration
We're in the final days of Gov. Charlie Baker's administration with an historic inauguration on Thursday. Baker may be headed out of the State House, but he still has some work to do. There are bills on the governor's desk awaiting a decision. Matt Murphy, senior reporter with the Statehouse News Service, says there are about twenty bills in a pile on Baker’s desk.
wshu.org
Rolison trading Poughkeepsie corner office for New York state Senate
Longtime Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison is wrapping up his tenure in that role, but he's staying in public office in the new year. After two terms as mayor, the Republican won November's election to represent the new 39th district in the New York State Senate. Public Safety was a key campaign issue for the veteran of the Poughkeepsie police. He spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
wshu.org
CT Baby Bonds program may fail due to lack of support from Lamont
Connecticut passed its Baby Bonds program in 2021 in an attempt to narrow the racial wealth gap. Lack of support from the governor and other department heads may delay — or prevent — its launch. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Katy Golvala to discuss her article...
wshu.org
NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.
Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett’s Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he’s seen winters change a lot over that time. “We have far more milder days than we used to,” he said. “We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below.”
wshu.org
A highly pathogenic avian flu is still present in New Hampshire. Here’s what you need to know.
A strain of avian flu that is especially dangerous for birds is still present in New Hampshire almost a year after it was first detected. State veterinarian Steve Crawford said this is the worst outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in New England in his memory. “Regionally it’s been more...
wshu.org
Outdoor groups, park officials host First Day Hikes across New England
Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts around New England took part in First Day Hikes — a national New Years Day tradition that began in Massachusetts 30 years ago. A few dozen people made their way to the Chester-Blandford State Forest, where the Western Mass Hilltown Hikers joined representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation for a First Day Hike.
wshu.org
Eversource says more natural gas needed to bring down electricity costs
Connecticut and Massachusetts regulators have been told that an increased supply of natural gas is needed to bring down the cost of electricity. More liquefied natural gas needs to be brought in through terminals in Massachusetts to increase the supply, said James Daly, vice president for energy supply at the region’s largest electric utility, Eversource.
Comments / 0