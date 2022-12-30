Read full article on original website
WJLA
3 people injured in Sykesville house fire involving several vehicles
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to to heavy fire at a Sykesville home on Monday night with three people injured. At approximately 8:20PM the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department was alerted, along with mutual aid units, for the reported house fire in the 6100 block of Frontier Road in the Oklahoma Estates neighborhood of Eldersburg.
Blood-Stained Stolen Vehicle Found In Baltimore
A stolen vehicle was found stained with blood after a shot-spotter alert in Baltimore, authorities say.Officers located the crashed vehicle around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street, according to Baltimore Police.The vehicle was listed as stolen from outside the j…
WJLA
Companies remove massive tree off of 82-year-old Maryland woman's home
KENSINGTON, Md. (7News) — For nearly two weeks, 82-year-old Viviane Bloodworth has been pleading for help after a massive tree toppled on her Kensington, Maryland home during last month's windy weather. “The wind had to be pretty strong, apparently," Bloodworth said. She said she was very lucky because she...
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal another vehicle from Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say another vehicle was stolen from the Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in northwest D.C. Sunday less than a week after a luxury car was stolen from the same location on Christmas. According to a police report, three suspects broke the valet lockbox Sunday and stole key...
10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. — A young girl remains hospitalized after getting hit by a driver of a vehicle on New Year's Eve in White Oak, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police department were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive around 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
WJLA
17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Bay Net
Police Seeking Public’s Help Locating Assault, Reckless Endangerment Suspect
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Warrant Unit as well as a joint U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are seeking the whereabouts of Brian McCane, Sr., 37 of Lusby, who is wanted in connection with an assault and reckless endangerment that occurred on December 25 in Waldorf.
46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Northeast The post 46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons
A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
weaa.org
Police: Couple abducted in Federal Hill by teens
(Baltimore, MD) -- A couple is not likely to forget how they celebrated the start of 2023. Police say the couple was kidnapped in the early morning hours on January 1st by a group of teenagers. Officials say the incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross...
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Teenage boy, one other shot in Southeast DC; police investigating the scene: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting incident in Southeast, authorities said. A man and a boy in his early teens were reportedly shot in the area of 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue, MPD confirmed. Police said that both victims are conscious and breathing....
WJLA
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
WTOP
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.
Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Shady Grove Metro station
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
