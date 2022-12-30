ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fork man dies after police use Taser during traffic stop

By Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago

WEST FORK — A police officer used a Taser on a West Fork man who died after a traffic stop Thursday, authorities reported.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of Michael J. Hanna, 49, after the West Fork Police Department requested their assistance, a news release Friday from state police states.

Hanna died after he was pulled over by a West Fork police officer about 4:15 p.m. Thursday at 6210 U.S. Highway 71 in West Fork. During the traffic stop, "a fight ensued and the officer deployed his Taser on Hanna," police report.

The name of the officer was not released by state police.

West Fork Mayor Heith Caudle reported Friday afternoon that an officer "became involved in an altercation" with Hanna, the driver of the vehicle.

"The driver of the vehicle became unresponsive during the altercation and passed away," Caudle reported.

The officer was placed on an administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Caudle reported.

Hanna’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the cause and manner of his death will be determined, police report.

An investigative report will be submitted to the Washington County prosecuting attorney, police reported.

