Carmel, IN

WLFI.com

Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies

A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 shot near Castleton Square Mall

Police are asking the public to avoid the area around Castleton Square Mall after officers responded to an incident at that location. IMPD tweeted the alert Tuesday evening. The department later said officers found two people at the scene who had apparently been shot. One of the victims was taken...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Lafayette Homicide Victim ID’d

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The victim in Sunday night’s homicide in Lafayette has been identified. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says Anthony Holdbrook was found laying on the ground at North Seventh Street just before midnight. Holdbrook had been shot at least one time, says the coroner’s office.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Lafayette police investigate deadly shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year in a shooting that happened Sunday night near 7th and Union streets. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of 7th Street and found a victim who had been shot lying on the ground.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police said the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a pole at 62nd and Zionsville around 3:45 a.m. IMPD officials said the pursuit began when an off-duty officer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Boy, 15, shot in hand following altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand after an altercation early Monday morning. According to a release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. at the 2000 block of Beverly Court. Police believe the boy and other kids had an altercation near a convenience store. During the altercation, police say the boy was shot in the hand, and everyone else involved left the scene.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests man for firing gun into the air on New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man on the near northeast side on New Years’ Eve after a witness reported him for shooting a gun into the air shortly before midnight. Police made the arrest after they said they found Javion Williams, 27, with a handgun that he was not allowed to have because he was a convicted felon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Truck stolen in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Hancock County are investigating after a truck was stolen. They say it happened sometime overnight into Monday morning. Deputies say it’s a 1986 square body, black, Chevy pickup, and it was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road. If you have...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
