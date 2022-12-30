ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Boy Scout Troop #392 holding Tree Recycling event Dec. 31 & Jan. 7

 4 days ago
Boy Scout Troop #392 will be holding Tree Recycling event on the next two Saturdays – Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023 – at John Knox Presbyterian Church in Normandy Park (map below).

  • Saturday, Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 7: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Please no flocked trees, tinsel, decorations, or nails.

Donations accepted – make checks out to Troop 392.

John Knox Presbyterian Church is located at 109 SW Normandy Rd, Normandy Park, WA 98166:

