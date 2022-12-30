Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
With just one test, help protect your family from radon exposure
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For just $3, you can test your home for an odorless gas which experts say is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. That gas is radon: a radioactive gas found in certain types of soil and bedrock. Testing your home is...
WDBJ7.com
Pediatric occupational therapy is available in the comfort of your home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pediatric occupational therapy is available to be used in the comfort of home, via Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, owner and occupational therapist at Kidable Therapy. Therapists go to patients’ homes to complete therapeutic activities that help build sensory, motor, emotional and cognitive skills. Kidable will host...
WDBJ7.com
Centra Health seeing higher than normal volume of patients
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the nation are seeing higher than normal numbers of patients in their emergency departments. Central Health is warning patients about increased waiting times due to the demand. They treat the sickest patients first and will see the rest as soon as possible. Health officials...
WDBJ7.com
Chase the Chill event helps residents keep warm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local knitters and crocheters have worked throughout the year to create hats, scarves, mittens and other items for anyone who may be cold and in need of some warmth. Thursday, January 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., the “Chase the Chill” event will have items...
WDBJ7.com
COVID cases rise following holiday gatherings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of COVID cases in the Roanoke region continues to climb. During her virtual public health update Tuesday, the head of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District said there have been almost 700 new cases in the last week. And those don’t include at-home tests.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke 100-Miler keeping area active for the 11th year
Looking for a way to stay active this winter? Roanoke Parks and Rec may have a solution for you. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WDBJ7.com
Mountain View Humane in need of pet food donations
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane is asking the community for help in making sure pets in the New River Valley are fed. The clinic runs a pet food pantry which operates from community donations. Right now, the clinic is running low on dog food and is completely out...
wfxrtv.com
Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
WDBJ7.com
Program designed to help job-seeking youth be successful in workplace
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a brand new workshop program, targeting job-seeking youth ages 16 and up, that starts this month. Ashley Pannell, Career Pathways Coordinator at Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, along with Toni McLawhorn, one-stop manager at Virginia Career Works Greater Roanoke, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the new “Work-It Workshops” and some of the topics that will be covered.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County Emergency Management talks 2022 response efforts
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management says it responded to some out-of-the-ordinary calls in 2022. “It isn’t everyday bread and butter, house fires, wrecks and medical calls, it’s what’s gonna catch you off guard?” Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator Brad Wright said. He...
WSET
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville Firefighter’s Story Goes Viral, Revealing Competitive Pay Gap Problem For City To All – Mike Swanson
Last week, Danville firefighter Mathew Page made a post on Facebook saying that he was being forced to leave his job due to a lack of pay when compared with what other localities pay their firefighters. He had been working in Danville for seven years and wrote that “it has been a great run, having had assignments to all 3 shifts and 3 of the 7 stations and worked with some of the best people I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting. What I thought was gonna be a 30 year career was cut short, not because I dislike my job, or because I’m tired of commuting over an hour one way to work. The problem started when prices of everything from gas to groceries started increasing exponentially and inflation started running rampant. I held out hope when I saw other local fire departments increasing starting salary to $10,000 dollars higher than ours. I was certain the city government would fix our pay to be more in line with everyone else soon. I told myself this every time I filled up my gas tank to go to work and it cost $15 more then the last time I filled it up. Fast forward to summer of this year, morale was getting lower and pay wasn’t moving.”
WDBJ7.com
Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued from the area in 2021
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church on Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he...
WDBJ7.com
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for the bodies of two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night. The search had been considered a rescue mission until the focus switched to recovery of...
WDBJ7.com
What to expect: Post-holiday Monday is busy travel day on US roads
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday is is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year as people get home from holiday celebrations. Experts say the best time to leave is before 2 p.m. or leave after 8 p.m. “Hopefully on the second there’s not a huge...
WSLS
Big Island Volunteer Fire Company saddened by the passing of fellow firefighter
BEDFORD, Va. – The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the loss of one of its own. Lt. Mel Nowlin, a long-time volunteer who served as the company’s treasurer and secretary, has passed away. Authorities say he was found dead in a pond on his property Friday...
WDBJ7.com
“It’s just sickening.’ Roanoke Mayor reacts to shootings over holiday weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been two shootings in Roanoke City in less than 24 hours. Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured Saturday night and another that left one man injured Sunday morning. WDBJ7 talked exclusively with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea about...
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Art exhibition highlights Virginia artist’s work
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia artist will have her work displayed in a solo art exhibit in Lynchburg. Jill Jensen’s work can be seen at the Lynchburg Art Club beginning Friday, January 6, through January 29. She says her mixed media, fiber-based artwork is mostly inspired by nature.
