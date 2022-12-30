ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

With just one test, help protect your family from radon exposure

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For just $3, you can test your home for an odorless gas which experts say is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. That gas is radon: a radioactive gas found in certain types of soil and bedrock. Testing your home is...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pediatric occupational therapy is available in the comfort of your home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pediatric occupational therapy is available to be used in the comfort of home, via Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, owner and occupational therapist at Kidable Therapy. Therapists go to patients’ homes to complete therapeutic activities that help build sensory, motor, emotional and cognitive skills. Kidable will host...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Centra Health seeing higher than normal volume of patients

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the nation are seeing higher than normal numbers of patients in their emergency departments. Central Health is warning patients about increased waiting times due to the demand. They treat the sickest patients first and will see the rest as soon as possible. Health officials...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Chase the Chill event helps residents keep warm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local knitters and crocheters have worked throughout the year to create hats, scarves, mittens and other items for anyone who may be cold and in need of some warmth. Thursday, January 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., the “Chase the Chill” event will have items...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

COVID cases rise following holiday gatherings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of COVID cases in the Roanoke region continues to climb. During her virtual public health update Tuesday, the head of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District said there have been almost 700 new cases in the last week. And those don’t include at-home tests.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mountain View Humane in need of pet food donations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane is asking the community for help in making sure pets in the New River Valley are fed. The clinic runs a pet food pantry which operates from community donations. Right now, the clinic is running low on dog food and is completely out...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Program designed to help job-seeking youth be successful in workplace

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a brand new workshop program, targeting job-seeking youth ages 16 and up, that starts this month. Ashley Pannell, Career Pathways Coordinator at Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, along with Toni McLawhorn, one-stop manager at Virginia Career Works Greater Roanoke, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the new “Work-It Workshops” and some of the topics that will be covered.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County Emergency Management talks 2022 response efforts

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management says it responded to some out-of-the-ordinary calls in 2022. “It isn’t everyday bread and butter, house fires, wrecks and medical calls, it’s what’s gonna catch you off guard?” Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator Brad Wright said. He...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
DANVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville Firefighter’s Story Goes Viral, Revealing Competitive Pay Gap Problem For City To All – Mike Swanson

Last week, Danville firefighter Mathew Page made a post on Facebook saying that he was being forced to leave his job due to a lack of pay when compared with what other localities pay their firefighters. He had been working in Danville for seven years and wrote that “it has been a great run, having had assignments to all 3 shifts and 3 of the 7 stations and worked with some of the best people I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting. What I thought was gonna be a 30 year career was cut short, not because I dislike my job, or because I’m tired of commuting over an hour one way to work. The problem started when prices of everything from gas to groceries started increasing exponentially and inflation started running rampant. I held out hope when I saw other local fire departments increasing starting salary to $10,000 dollars higher than ours. I was certain the city government would fix our pay to be more in line with everyone else soon. I told myself this every time I filled up my gas tank to go to work and it cost $15 more then the last time I filled it up. Fast forward to summer of this year, morale was getting lower and pay wasn’t moving.”
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for the bodies of two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night. The search had been considered a rescue mission until the focus switched to recovery of...
PENHOOK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Art exhibition highlights Virginia artist’s work

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia artist will have her work displayed in a solo art exhibit in Lynchburg. Jill Jensen’s work can be seen at the Lynchburg Art Club beginning Friday, January 6, through January 29. She says her mixed media, fiber-based artwork is mostly inspired by nature.
LYNCHBURG, VA

