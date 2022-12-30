ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KYTC reports water over state roads in west Kentucky

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are responding to reports of water over state roads due to heavy rainfall in west Kentucky. As of 11:02 p.m., KYTC District 1 is reporting water over state roads in Livingston County and McCracken County. Those reports include:. Livingston County. KY 133/Lola Road...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California and 'felt more violent' than the previous quake, official says

(CNN) -- An earthquake struck Northern California Sunday morning for the second time in less than a two-week span, according to the US Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude earthquake occurred about 30 miles south of Eureka and was centered about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, the USGS said. The earthquake was a shallow one, occurring at a depth of about 17.3 miles, according to preliminary information from the agency.
EUREKA, CA
New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced

FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
KENTUCKY STATE

