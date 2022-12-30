Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Yarmouth Firefighters keep trailer fire from spreading to house
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a fully involved trailer fire shortly after 6 PM Monday. Quick work kept the flames from spreading to the house on Bellevue Avenue just a few feet away. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News...
capecod.com
Updated: Firefighter rescued after falling through floor at fire scene in Dennis-fire not considered suspicious
This slideshow requires JavaScript. DENNIS – There were some scary moments in Dennis when a “mayday” call was issued at a fire scene Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The “mayday” call was issued after a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor into the basement. The “Rapid Intervention Team” (RIT), a team of firefighters always on standby at fire scenes, was able to rush in and rescue the firefighter from the basement. The firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. A second firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The property is listed as Kenyon Cedar Creek apartments. Because of the large response, traffic on Route 28 was down to one lane in the area and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Falmouth Firefighters battle mulch fire at recycling company
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters spent the predawn hours battling a fire at All-Cape Recycling on East Falmouth Highwya. The call came in shortly after 5 AM and crews arrived to find a pile of timber and the mulch pile burning. An excavator was used to pull the pile apart in order to extinguish it. No injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene for some time wetting the area down.
capecod.com
Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police continue to investigate the crash.
capecod.com
Cape Cod comes out in force for sendoff for Sheriff James M. Cummings
BOURNE – From Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: The Cape Cod community came out in force this morning for an amazing send off to Sheriff Cummings as he retires after 24 years of service as Barnstable County’s Sheriff. So many friends, staff, BCSO retirees, community members and family members came to show their love and gratitude for all he’s done for our community over the years.
Firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor while battling blaze at Cape Cod home
DENNIS, Mass. — A firefighter was hospitalized after they fell through the floor while battling a blaze at a home on Cape Cod on Monday. The Dennis firefighter was working on battling a fire in a multi-unit condominium complex on Main Street when they fell through the first floor into the basement, according to Brewster Fire Rescue.
capeandislands.org
New Barnstable County Sheriff to end ICE agreement on first day in office
The incoming Barnstable County sheriff says she plans to terminate a controversial agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, also known as ICE. Barnstable County sheriff elect Donna Buckley issued a statement Monday night that she plans to end the agreement on her first day in office, tomorrow.
ABC6.com
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
capecod.com
Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region. As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week’s worth of blood available, while blood collections are only good for 42 days.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of Jan 7, 2023
The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
capecod.com
Oak Bluffs man facing fentanyl, garbapentin drug charges
OAK BLUFFS – On the afternoon of Friday, December 30th, 2022, an Oak Bluffs police detective was performing surveillance of two males who are known to police on Vineyard Avenue Extension. The detective suspected that the two males were about to meet and conduct a drug transaction based on an ongoing narcotics investigation.
WCVB
Police seek men wanted in Cape Cod robbery, shooting
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Hyannis. Police said a 19-year-old was shot in both arms on Crocker Street, Wednesday. He underwent surgery on Cape Cod before being taken to a Boston-area trauma center.
Boston Globe
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
capecod.com
Officials sound alarm after teen falls through ice in Marstons Mills-The Ice Is Not Safe!
MARSTONS MILLS – A teenager reportedly fell through the ice on Shubael Pond around noon Thursday. Luckily the victim was able to make shore on his own. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia by EMTs. Officials are sounding the alarm that despite the recent cold snap-THE ICE IS NOT SAFE TO BE ON!
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend. Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.
capecod.com
Barnstable Land Trust Highlights 2022 Conservation Successes
HYANNIS – 2022 was a big year for local environmental conservation, according to officials with the Barnstable Land Trust. Executive Director Janet Milkman said that in addition to more outreach on local trails, the new 22-acre barn property they acquired in Marstons Mills will go a long way towards expanding their conservation efforts.
Comments / 0