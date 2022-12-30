Read full article on original website
wfirnews.com
Roanoke 100-Miler keeping area active for the 11th year
Looking for a way to stay active this winter? Roanoke Parks and Rec may have a solution for you. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WDBJ7.com
Chase the Chill event helps residents keep warm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local knitters and crocheters have worked throughout the year to create hats, scarves, mittens and other items for anyone who may be cold and in need of some warmth. Thursday, January 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., the “Chase the Chill” event will have items...
WDBJ7.com
Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued from the area in 2021
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church on Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he...
WDBJ7.com
Art exhibition highlights Virginia artist’s work
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia artist will have her work displayed in a solo art exhibit in Lynchburg. Jill Jensen’s work can be seen at the Lynchburg Art Club beginning Friday, January 6, through January 29. She says her mixed media, fiber-based artwork is mostly inspired by nature.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s NAACP branch gathers to celebrate Jubilee Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Almost two centuries ago, former President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. And Roanoke’s NAACP Branch has gathered to celebrate. Jubilee Day is an opportunity to celebrate and remember the day President Lincoln declared all slaves were free. “People easily forget about the Emancipation Proclamation...
WDBJ7.com
Program designed to help job-seeking youth be successful in workplace
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a brand new workshop program, targeting job-seeking youth ages 16 and up, that starts this month. Ashley Pannell, Career Pathways Coordinator at Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, along with Toni McLawhorn, one-stop manager at Virginia Career Works Greater Roanoke, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the new “Work-It Workshops” and some of the topics that will be covered.
WSLS
Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event sees increase in participation
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - This week is the last week to visit Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event. Every year, local organizations decorate trees to raise money for charities of their choice. They had 28 trees last year and raised around $6,500. This year, they have 38 trees for...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Structure fire causes extensive damage to home
Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a call from the property owner who lives next door. Lynchburg Structure fire causes extensive damage …. Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard
At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
cbs19news
First baby born after New Year at Sentara MJH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As everyone rang in the new year, some people were welcoming their newest family member. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year at 2:41 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Proffitt family welcomed a baby girl. The family wasn’t even considering...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville Firefighter’s Story Goes Viral, Revealing Competitive Pay Gap Problem For City To All – Mike Swanson
Last week, Danville firefighter Mathew Page made a post on Facebook saying that he was being forced to leave his job due to a lack of pay when compared with what other localities pay their firefighters. He had been working in Danville for seven years and wrote that “it has been a great run, having had assignments to all 3 shifts and 3 of the 7 stations and worked with some of the best people I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting. What I thought was gonna be a 30 year career was cut short, not because I dislike my job, or because I’m tired of commuting over an hour one way to work. The problem started when prices of everything from gas to groceries started increasing exponentially and inflation started running rampant. I held out hope when I saw other local fire departments increasing starting salary to $10,000 dollars higher than ours. I was certain the city government would fix our pay to be more in line with everyone else soon. I told myself this every time I filled up my gas tank to go to work and it cost $15 more then the last time I filled it up. Fast forward to summer of this year, morale was getting lower and pay wasn’t moving.”
WSLS
Roanoke teen curfew proposal, city council meetings and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Blacksburg Town Council will hold a work session at 11 a.m. Leaders will hold a discussion of the Recommended Capital Improvement Program for the fiscal year 2023-24 through 2027-28. Council will also review an ordinance to discuss small-scale alcohol production facilities. This comes amid growing interest across the country in the small-scale custom production of alcoholic drinks.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved shooting
A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved …. A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police...
WDBJ7.com
Gretna Branch Library reopens after temporarily closing during renovations
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gretna Branch Library will soon begin a new chapter as renovations are underway on the inside and outside of the building. They were doing curbside service only for two months during construction, but they reopened their doors on Tuesday. “We are excited to reopen to...
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary School
Lee exiting Brown Robinson ParkPhoto byCheryl E Preston. Are the woods on Lick Run near 10th street filled with spirits?. Roanoke has a haunted history and many ghost stories from people who swear they are true but there are just as many skeptics. The tale I now share was told to me while I was sitting on a bench in Brown Robinson Park this afternoon. A young lady sat down beside me and asked if I could guess her age. I said 18 or 20 but she revealed that she was only 16 and gave her name but I will refer to her as Lee. As her younger brother played with my grandchildren she began to talk and I listened.
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor considering curfew for teens after weekend of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – A weekend of violence in the Star City has prompted Mayor Sherman Lea to think of new ways to protect the community. Over the holiday weekend, police said two teenagers were injured by a shooting along Melrose Avenue and another man was injured during a shooting on Williamson Road.
NRVNews
Yopp, Betty Guilliams
At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
