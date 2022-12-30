SAN ANTONIO — At one point in his recruitment, there were strong indications that Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore was headed to play for the University of Notre Dame. There was talk of a silent commitment, an incredible visit to South Bend, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman securing their top priority at the position, and then all that ended. Moore, a class of 2023 prospect currently at the All-American Bowl, eventually committed to Oregon, but later flipped to UCLA just before National Signing Day. It was a wild recruitment and then left a lot of unanswered questions for Fighting Irish fans.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO