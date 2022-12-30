Read full article on original website
At $22,500, Would you Corral This 1966 Ford Mustang ‘GT 350 Tribute’?
To be fully transparent, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Mustang has nothing to do with Carroll Shelby other than honoring his legacy, and the car is presented in the ad as nothing more. Let’s see if that’s enough. Last Friday — last year, in fact —...
Ken Block's Gymkhana Videos Changed My Life
The year is 2012. You’re a budding car enthusiast in high school, about to turn 16, who grew up on vintage racing and tales of muscle cars and British roadsters. You may not have your license yet, but you’re already dreaming about your first car — a beat-up K5 Blazer, maybe, or a final-generation Firebird. Then your favorite automotive website introduces you to something called “Gymkhana,” and your whole life changes.
What Are Your Automotive Goals for 2023?
Happy 2023, folks! There’s just about an entire brand-spanking-new year ahead of us that’ll give everyone plenty of time to hit all sorts of goals and milestones. That’s what leads us to today’s question. We want to know what your 2023 automotive goals are. Perhaps you’ve...
Video Shows Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' Absolutely Cannot Handle Snow
Despite its name, Tesla’s so-called “Full Self-Driving” software doesn’t actually make Teslas capable of fully driving themselves. If that sounds like false advertising to you, you’re not the only one. And yet, Tesla is still allowed to use that term and recently decided that anyone with $15,000 to burn would be allowed access to the software. But as dangerous as it can be to use in perfect driving conditions, a new video shows how incredibly dangerous it can be to use in the snow.
For the Sake of Argument, Cars Are Two People
Earlier this year, the writers and editors of this fine network of websites took a few days away from posting. In that time, we found new camaraderie between our sites — from the car folks of Jalopnik to the 1337 64/\/\3|25 of Kotaku, we forged bonds that to this day remain unbroken. We also, through the fires of weekend alcohol influence, forged new ideas.
