ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

SunLine offering $1 trips from the Coachella Valley to San Bernardino

By Erin Rode, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhrMM_0jyx4HGp00

If your 2023 resolution includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions from your car trips between the valley and the Inland Empire — or just saving money — SunLine may be able to help.

The transit agency announced a fare promotion for its 10 Commuter Link service that will reduce the cost of certain trips between Indio and San Bernardino to just $1. SunLine launched its 10 Commuter Link in partnership with California State University San Bernardino in July 2021. The route provides roundtrip service Monday-Friday, with stops at the SunLine Indio facility, the California State University San Bernardino – Palm Desert Campus, 2nd & Commerce in Beaumont, the California State University San Bernardino – Main Campus, and the San Bernardino Transit Center & Metrolink Station.

From the Beaumont bus stop, passengers can access other buses connecting to the University of California, Riverside, Riverside University Health Center, the Kaiser Hospital, the VA Hospital in Loma Linda, Loma Linda Medical Center, and other destinations served by Riverside Transit Agency, Beaumont Transit and Banning Transit.

From the San Bernardino Transit Center, passengers can connect to Metrolink trains to reach Downtown Riverside, Downtown Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as other destinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zc6m1_0jyx4HGp00

Fares for the 10 Commuter Link service typically cost $6 each way for most passengers, or $4 for passengers who are older than 60 or disabled. CSUSB students, staff, and faculty can ride the bus for free.

The $1 fare promotion will apply to two westbound trips and two eastbound trips. One discounted westbound trip departs from Indio at 12:50 p.m. and from Palm Desert at 1:15 p.m., with the other departing from Indio at 2:50 p.m. and Palm Desert at 3:15 p.m. The two eastbound trips leave the San Bernardino Transit Center at 8:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

On-demand rideshare service added in Palm Springs

Also starting in January, SunLine will add its on-demand rideshare service to Palm Springs. SunRide, which is booked using an app, is a microtransit service that allows riders to connect to the bus network. The service is intended to serve as what's known as a "first/last mile connection," which connects people from their homes to transit stations.

Fare for SunRide is $3 per trip, and includes a transfer onto SunLine's bus network (excluding the 10 Commuter Link). Trips can be scheduled ahead of time or on-demand, with an approximately 15-minute wait to match with a driver. SunRide is available Monday-Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Palm Springs SunRide zone will be the seventh Coachella Valley community to get the rideshare service. Service is also available within specific areas of Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs/Desert Edge, Indio, Mecca/North Shore, and Palm Desert.

Other service changes

SunLine will also be splitting its Route 1 into two routes starting next year, into Route 1WV (West Valley) and Route 1EV (East Valley). The service change is intended to improve the reliability of what was formerly a 30-mile route across the valley.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: SunLine offering $1 trips from the Coachella Valley to San Bernardino

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Martin Management Group Buys 31,253 SQFT Volkswagen Dealership in San Bernardino for $10.6MM

Retail assets in Southern California continue to be a highly sought after property type for investors. One recent transaction in the Inland Empire was the sale of a Volkswagen auto dealership in San Bernardino. Public records show that the property was acquired by an entity linking to Martin Management Group for $10.6 million, or about $339 per square foot, from an entity affiliated with Car Pros.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?

LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thevalleybusinessjournal.com

City of Murrieta Wins Award for New Murrieta Hot Springs Resort

The City of Murrieta is thrilled to announce that the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort project was selected for the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse award at the 10th Annual Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet Awards. Hosted by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP), this award recognizes real estate development or adaptive reuse projects that create jobs or additional tax sources. Winning projects are selected because they will catalyze economic growth and demonstrate innovative partnership approaches, including both the public and private sectors.
MURRIETA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs

Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta

A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning.  The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
Daily Beast

How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?

A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Miami

Storm in California causes rock slides while dumping heavy rain and snow

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate into early Sunday.The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dornob.com

Modernist Suspension House Spans a Creek Between Two California Hillsides

The opportunity to live in a home straddling a creek is rare indeed, especially in California, where such buildings were outlawed back in the 1970s. Those built before the law existed are “grandfathered in,” allowed to remain in place so long as they adhere to a strict set of rules and regulations. When San Francisco-based firm Fougeron Architecture was asked to renovate one of these homes, they had to keep the exact same footprint of the existing house, which almost appears to be floating between two gentle tree-covered hillsides.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy