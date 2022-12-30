SunLine offering $1 trips from the Coachella Valley to San Bernardino

If your 2023 resolution includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions from your car trips between the valley and the Inland Empire — or just saving money — SunLine may be able to help.

The transit agency announced a fare promotion for its 10 Commuter Link service that will reduce the cost of certain trips between Indio and San Bernardino to just $1. SunLine launched its 10 Commuter Link in partnership with California State University San Bernardino in July 2021. The route provides roundtrip service Monday-Friday, with stops at the SunLine Indio facility, the California State University San Bernardino – Palm Desert Campus, 2nd & Commerce in Beaumont, the California State University San Bernardino – Main Campus, and the San Bernardino Transit Center & Metrolink Station.

From the Beaumont bus stop, passengers can access other buses connecting to the University of California, Riverside, Riverside University Health Center, the Kaiser Hospital, the VA Hospital in Loma Linda, Loma Linda Medical Center, and other destinations served by Riverside Transit Agency, Beaumont Transit and Banning Transit.

From the San Bernardino Transit Center, passengers can connect to Metrolink trains to reach Downtown Riverside, Downtown Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as other destinations.

Fares for the 10 Commuter Link service typically cost $6 each way for most passengers, or $4 for passengers who are older than 60 or disabled. CSUSB students, staff, and faculty can ride the bus for free.

The $1 fare promotion will apply to two westbound trips and two eastbound trips. One discounted westbound trip departs from Indio at 12:50 p.m. and from Palm Desert at 1:15 p.m., with the other departing from Indio at 2:50 p.m. and Palm Desert at 3:15 p.m. The two eastbound trips leave the San Bernardino Transit Center at 8:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

On-demand rideshare service added in Palm Springs

Also starting in January, SunLine will add its on-demand rideshare service to Palm Springs. SunRide, which is booked using an app, is a microtransit service that allows riders to connect to the bus network. The service is intended to serve as what's known as a "first/last mile connection," which connects people from their homes to transit stations.

Fare for SunRide is $3 per trip, and includes a transfer onto SunLine's bus network (excluding the 10 Commuter Link). Trips can be scheduled ahead of time or on-demand, with an approximately 15-minute wait to match with a driver. SunRide is available Monday-Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Palm Springs SunRide zone will be the seventh Coachella Valley community to get the rideshare service. Service is also available within specific areas of Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs/Desert Edge, Indio, Mecca/North Shore, and Palm Desert.

Other service changes

SunLine will also be splitting its Route 1 into two routes starting next year, into Route 1WV (West Valley) and Route 1EV (East Valley). The service change is intended to improve the reliability of what was formerly a 30-mile route across the valley.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: SunLine offering $1 trips from the Coachella Valley to San Bernardino