Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Wants To Know Why ‘Everybody [Is] So Quiet’ About YSL Plea Deals
6ix9ine doesn’t miss a chance to insert himself into controversy and he’s shared a few thoughts about Young Thug‘s co-defendants taking plea deals in the YSL RICO case. After cooperating with authorities and earning a favorable plea deal, Tekashi believes he’s taken far more heat from the Hip Hop community for his alleged snitching compared to what has recently transpired with Gunna and other YSL affiliates regaining their freedom.
Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty
Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Believes Young Thug Is Being ‘Left To The Wolves’ In RICO Case
Lil Durk has shared his thought’s on Young Thug‘s current incarceration, explaining that he thinks the rapper is being targeted in the YSL RICO case. Durkio used his Instagram platform on Thursday (December 22) to call for Thugger’s freedom and asked that his followers drop a green heart emoji into the comments to show their support.
Nicki Minaj’s Husband and His Alleged Rape Victim Ordered To Mediation By Judge
A judge has ordered the case regarding Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty and Jennifer Hough, who accused Perry of allegedly raping her in 1994, to mediation to settle the lawsuit Hough filed against the couple. According to The Source, Judge James R. Cho referred both parties to mediation on...
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
HipHopDX.com
YFN Lucci Won't Testify In YSL RICO Case Despite Young Thug Allegedly Ordering Jail Stabbing
Atlanta, GA - YFN Lucci’s attorney has addressed the speculation that the rapper will take the witness stand in Young Thug’s upcoming RICO case. Prosecutors named Lucci — who is also behind bars on separate murder and racketeering charges — as a potential witness during a court hearing earlier this week. However, his attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ that his client won’t be testifying at trial.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Scores Victory In RICO Case As Evidence From 'Illegal' Raid Gets Thrown Out
Fulton County, GA - Young Thug has scored a victory in the ongoing RICO case against his Young Slime Life (YSL) collective regarding evidence that was collected during a raid on his home in 2015. According to FOX5, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sided with Thugger at a court hearing...
Popculture
Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Associate Who Allegedly Tried To Kill YFN Lucci Takes Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case
Atlanta, GA - A Young Thug associate who allegedly tried to kill YFN Lucci has become the latest to take a plea deal in the RICO case against the rapper’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective. According to WSB-TV, Antonio Sumlin (known as Obama) pleaded guilty to one count of...
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Summer Walker Gets Dragged After Offering $2,000 A Month For ‘Preferably White Or Gay’ Male Assistant, Responds To Backlash
Twitter drags Summer Walker for offering $2,000 a month for 'preferably white or gay' male assistant to 'build stuff' in Atlanta
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her
Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
HipHopDX.com
Snootie Wild: Man Charged With Murder Of Memphis Rapper
Snootie Wild’s murder case is gaining some traction as a man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing the Memphis rapper back in February. The incident transpired in Houston, Texas at around 2 a.m. local time on February 25, when a woman called the police claiming her car was stuck in a ditch and that Snootie (real name LePreston Porter) had drawn a gun on her as multiple people attempted to help her with her car.
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
Complex
Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Takes Plea Deal in YSL RICO Case, Denies He ‘Told on Anybody’
Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk is the latest named in the widely criticized YSL case to be reported to have taken a plea deal. Per local reports including this one from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Quantavious Grier—a.k.a. Unfoonk—entered his negotiated guilty plea on one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act and a count of theft by reception of stolen property on Tuesday.
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Comments / 2