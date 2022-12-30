ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Great Dine Out returns to Hamilton County

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — More than 50 restaurants in Hamilton County are participating in the Great Dine Out. It’s a month-long promotion where restaurants offer deals and discounts on food items for both dine-in and carryout. The event is designed to help restaurants boost foot traffic after the holidays.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Rumble Boxing North Indy inspires 2023 Fitness Goals

Jumpstart your 2023 workout with a boxing workout that’ll leave you wanting more!. Rumble Boxing North Indy is the first Rumble location in Indiana to offer a boxing inspired, full-body HIIT workout with a nightclub-like environment. Kaelyn Mason, General Manager, Rumble Boxing North Indy, and Landon Wadkins, Head Trainer,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Using hypnotherapy through healing journey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people are turning to hypnotherapy to transform their minds and their lives. Rapid Transformational Therapy Practitioner, Jessica Gordon, joined All Indiana Tuesday afternoon. She’s a certified marriage and family therapist. Gordon discussed hypnotherapy and its benefits. “It is a form of hypnosis. The goal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: ‘Her Voice’ Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Marta Bell and Darlene Bradley. Both ladies give a voice to victims overcoming human trafficking. They...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2022 finishes as the driest year since 2010 in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we turn the page to 2023 here in central Indiana, let’s take a quick look back at 2022. Our average temperatures for the year in Indianapolis finished pretty close to normal at 53.9 degrees. Precipitation was a different story. For the entire year, Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Funeral procession Tuesday afternoon for Carmel councilor Bruce Kimball

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday afternoon funeral procession will take Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball through the district he represented for nearly two terms. Kimball died Friday at the age of 70. Kimball was first elected to represent Carmel’s District 1, which covers the area roughly north of...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Boy, 15, shot in hand during fight near Anderson convenience store

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Monday morning during a fight. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Beverly Court. That’s a residential area a few blocks southwest of the intersection of State Road 32 and Raible Avenue.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Boy, 15, shot in hand following altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand after an altercation early Monday morning. According to a release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. at the 2000 block of Beverly Court. Police believe the boy and other kids had an altercation near a convenience store. During the altercation, police say the boy was shot in the hand, and everyone else involved left the scene.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Explore a career in television news with the Multicultural Media Producing Program at Ivy Tech

JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation have created a one-year degree program for news and media producers. The academic portion of the Multicultural Media Producing Program will be hosted at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis and the internship portion will be held at WISH-TV.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD seeks help in finding missing 76-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the publics help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman. Mary Cole suffers from dementia which raises concern for her welfare, says an alert issued Sunday from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Mary is described to be 5 feet and 7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Holcomb looking ahead to 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers have little time to celebrate the New Year since they start a long session in one week. WISH-TV’s All Indiana Politics team sat with Governor Holcomb to discuss his goals for 2023. Governor Holcomb is term-limited from running in the 2024 election however, there are some things still on the table he’d like to focus on for the next budget before his term is up.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Timing out rain chances along with more mild air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild air will continue into the middle of the week for central Indiana. However, rain chances will increase along with the warmth. TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy, and we may see some patchy fog. Low temperature in the mid to upper 40s. TOMORROW: Cloudy skies once again....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

