Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Parky’s Smokehouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Tasty Takeout is “Parky’s Smokehouse.”. © 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
WISH-TV
The Great Dine Out returns to Hamilton County
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — More than 50 restaurants in Hamilton County are participating in the Great Dine Out. It’s a month-long promotion where restaurants offer deals and discounts on food items for both dine-in and carryout. The event is designed to help restaurants boost foot traffic after the holidays.
WISH-TV
Rumble Boxing North Indy inspires 2023 Fitness Goals
Jumpstart your 2023 workout with a boxing workout that’ll leave you wanting more!. Rumble Boxing North Indy is the first Rumble location in Indiana to offer a boxing inspired, full-body HIIT workout with a nightclub-like environment. Kaelyn Mason, General Manager, Rumble Boxing North Indy, and Landon Wadkins, Head Trainer,...
WISH-TV
Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
WISH-TV
Using hypnotherapy through healing journey
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people are turning to hypnotherapy to transform their minds and their lives. Rapid Transformational Therapy Practitioner, Jessica Gordon, joined All Indiana Tuesday afternoon. She’s a certified marriage and family therapist. Gordon discussed hypnotherapy and its benefits. “It is a form of hypnosis. The goal...
WISH-TV
54th annual Indy RV Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
The 54th annual Indy RV Expo is the largest RV show in Indiana! The show runs January 7 – 8 and 11 – 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, joined us today and gave us a tour of one of his RVs.
WISH-TV
Community Link: ‘Her Voice’ Podcast
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Marta Bell and Darlene Bradley. Both ladies give a voice to victims overcoming human trafficking. They...
WISH-TV
2022 finishes as the driest year since 2010 in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we turn the page to 2023 here in central Indiana, let’s take a quick look back at 2022. Our average temperatures for the year in Indianapolis finished pretty close to normal at 53.9 degrees. Precipitation was a different story. For the entire year, Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Teenager dies at hospital after ‘unintentional’ shooting at home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a teenage male died after arriving with “unintentional” gunshot wounds at an Indianapolis hospital on Monday afternoon, and a “person of interest” is in custody. The teen’s age and name will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office after...
WISH-TV
Funeral procession Tuesday afternoon for Carmel councilor Bruce Kimball
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday afternoon funeral procession will take Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball through the district he represented for nearly two terms. Kimball died Friday at the age of 70. Kimball was first elected to represent Carmel’s District 1, which covers the area roughly north of...
WISH-TV
Boy, 15, shot in hand during fight near Anderson convenience store
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Monday morning during a fight. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Beverly Court. That’s a residential area a few blocks southwest of the intersection of State Road 32 and Raible Avenue.
WISH-TV
Boy, 15, shot in hand following altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand after an altercation early Monday morning. According to a release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. at the 2000 block of Beverly Court. Police believe the boy and other kids had an altercation near a convenience store. During the altercation, police say the boy was shot in the hand, and everyone else involved left the scene.
WISH-TV
Explore a career in television news with the Multicultural Media Producing Program at Ivy Tech
JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation have created a one-year degree program for news and media producers. The academic portion of the Multicultural Media Producing Program will be hosted at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis and the internship portion will be held at WISH-TV.
WISH-TV
Suspect in University of Idaho murders was twice stopped by police in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man arrested for the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, and his father on Dec. 15 came through Indiana on his way home to Pennsylvania, but police in Idaho had not yet issued an alert for him or the car he was driving.
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help in finding missing 76-year-old woman
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the publics help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman. Mary Cole suffers from dementia which raises concern for her welfare, says an alert issued Sunday from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Mary is described to be 5 feet and 7...
WISH-TV
IFD: Firefighters put out 2nd fire at same home in 3 months on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters return for the second time in three months to a vacant structure on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, just after midnight Sunday morning, heavy fire pushed from all sides of the home at 8 North Gladstone Avenue. One firefighter...
WISH-TV
27-year-old on parole arrested after firing gun into air to celebrate new year, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old man who was on parole and could not legally own a gun was charged after Indianapolis police say he fired a weapon twice into the air Saturday to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Javion Williams was on parole for robbery. He now faces charges...
WISH-TV
Holcomb looking ahead to 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers have little time to celebrate the New Year since they start a long session in one week. WISH-TV’s All Indiana Politics team sat with Governor Holcomb to discuss his goals for 2023. Governor Holcomb is term-limited from running in the 2024 election however, there are some things still on the table he’d like to focus on for the next budget before his term is up.
WISH-TV
Timing out rain chances along with more mild air
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild air will continue into the middle of the week for central Indiana. However, rain chances will increase along with the warmth. TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy, and we may see some patchy fog. Low temperature in the mid to upper 40s. TOMORROW: Cloudy skies once again....
Comments / 0