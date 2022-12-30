For art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin, their Westchester compound is a bit like living in a museum. Now, the couple’s prized piece of real estate is up for grabs and surprise, there’s no shortage of space to showcase your artworks. The Mallin’s longtime residence spans 14 bucolic acres in New York’s exclusive Pound Ridge enclave. Known as Buckthorn, it comprises a whopping eight total structures. There’s everything from a circa 1930s estate to a secondary lake house, not to mention two charming guest cottages, a caretaker’s home and two garages. Also on-site are an in-ground pool, a 9,200-square-foot art barn, along with the property’s artsy...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO