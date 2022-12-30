ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Myles Garrett 'respects' Kevin Stefanski's decision to bench him over 'misunderstanding'

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7vZ4_0jyx3tC200

BEREA — Myles Garrett accepted the decision coach Kevin Stefanski made when the Browns All-Pro defensive end was benched for the New Orleans Saints' first offensive series last Saturday.

“I think it was a misunderstanding at the end of the day," Garrett said Friday, "but, I mean, that's how it went down and got to respect how he feels about the situation and his judgment.”

Garrett did not play for the first three plays of the Browns' 17-10 loss to the Saints. New Orleans went three-and-out, punting from its own 8.

Stefanski, when asked earlier in the week, said the decision to not start Garrett, a team captain, was his due to a "team thing." He did not elaborate on the reasons.

Garrett said the "miscommunication" surrounded the illness he dealt with last week. He missed practices Tuesday and Wednesday leading into the game against New Orleans due to being sick.

“That was coach’s decision based off of what happened during the week, and I respect his decision," Garrett said. "I was sick and I didn't communicate well enough.”

Garrett, who was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl and fourth overall last Wednesday, did return to the field for the next defensive series for the Browns. He ended up playing a total of 36 snaps on defense, which accounted for 67% of the defensive snaps.

It's the first time Garrett has been publicly disciplined by the team in any game since being the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. Only injuries or his six-game league suspension at the end of the 2019 season have sidelined him before.

“This was the first time, something like this," Garrett said. "I don't foresee anything like this happening again.”

Stefanski said Friday there was no residual effect from the one-series discipline in terms of Garrett's performance in the week leading up to Sunday's game at the Washington Commanders. Garrett did sit out Wednesday's practice, but that has been his typical rest day through the season.

Garrett also indicated that bygones are bygones with regard to the incident.

“Yeah, that's behind us," Garrett said. "We’re not worried about it. Nobody's in here worried about it.”

Even after the incident, Garrett has still seen as having grown as a leader in his sixth season. However, defensive coordinator Joe Woods hinted at other issues in the locker room not necessarily involving Garrett that have been problematic.

Safety Grant Delpit did not play the first snap of the Browns' Nov. 13 loss at Miami due to a team issue. Rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was also inactive for the Sept. 18 loss to the New York Jets after he had been sent home from practice on the preceding Friday.

“I thought he definitely stepped up from the offseason throughout the season and tried to be because you have to be a leader in your own way," Woods said Thursday of Garrett. "Some guys are leaders vocally. Some guys are leader by example. I think he is a little bit of both. I felt like he stepped up and did a good job.

"We just obviously don’t want to have any issues. Throughout the year, we have had multiple issues with certain guys, so those are definitely things we want to clean up. In terms of him as a leader, I felt like he really tried to step up and do a good job for us this year.”

Garrett has certainly done that through his play, for the most part. Even while battling shoulder and biceps injuries sustained when his flipped his Porsche in a single-car accident on Sept. 26, which caused him to miss the Oct. 2 game at Atlanta, he's fourth in the league in sacks with 13.5, four behind San Francisco's Nick Bosa.

However, Garrett was also one of the loudest to proclaim the Browns' playoff hopes still intact "as long as the door's cracked," he said after a Dec. 11 loss in Cincinnati dropped them to 5-8. Now at 6-9 for the season, the door's slammed shut on those hopes officially, that occurring with the loss to the Saints.

With two games and just over one week left in the season, the leadership with which Woods said Garrett has done a "good job" will be needed as much as anything. That's something he acknowledged himself Friday while talking about the Browns' motivation.

“I mean, for sure, it's a frustrating thing," Garrett said of missing the playoffs. "Visibly frustrated, get home and just that kind of energy you’ve brought throughout the season, you have to try to hold onto that. Energy just can’t, it's got to move, it's got to be in an environment or at leaves. It continues to move and display itself in different manners.

"But know when you lose like that and then you feel like you have a disappointing season, you missed the playoffs, when you feel like you should've made it or you should've done better, that’s when you move the energy in the building, lose the positivity and things start to go into disarray. But as you can see there's still a lot of positivity in here, still a lot of guys who love being around each other and playing the game at a high level.

"So it really keeps us up, especially knowing that we have underachieved, but we’re not going to walk around with our heads held down.”

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Deshaun Watson goes to Washington to continue the process of growing with Cleveland Browns

LANDOVER, Md. − The offense for the Browns since Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension has struggled to find way to put a lot of points on the scoreboard. Granted, one could point to a variety of legitimate reasons behind some of those struggles. The rust Watson developed in not playing a regular-season game in 700 days prior to his debut on Dec. 4 at the Houston Texans, or less-than-ideal weather in the final two home games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns defense 'make the plays that come' to them to beat Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The lasting takeaway from the Browns' 24-10 win at the Washington Commanders on Sunday will be about the second-half offensive turnaround. That turnaround, though, may have started with not a single offensive player on the field. That's because the turnaround may have actually started with the Browns defense. Specifically, it may have started with their defense on the first series of the third quarter. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Deshaun Watson's second-half 'rhythm' against Commanders portends to Browns' potential

LANDOVER, Md. — The difference between Deshaun Watson's first and the second halves in Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders was about as stark as one can imagine. The difference was about as stark as winning or losing. That's was the reality for the Browns as well. Watson's big second half was just what they needed, turning a halftime deficit into a 24-10 victory over Washington. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy