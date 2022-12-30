Shocking moment thug punches woman in the face and snatches her handbag in broad daylight robbery

Shocking footage has captured the terrifying moment a mugger repeatedly punched a woman in the face as he stole her bag in broad daylight.

The brutal robbery, which took place as the victim parked her car in an alleyway in Lewisham, south east London on October 20 this year, was filmed on CCTV footage.

The footage has now been released by Met Police in appeal for information about the incident, which happened at around 9:30am.

In the footage, the victim can be seen exiting her car before a 6ft 2 unidentified man wearing a balaclava, black coat and tracksuit bottoms, appears and punches her in the face.

He then forces her to the ground while continuing to hit her, before snatching her bag and running towards New Cross Road.

The victim then stands up as her attacker leaves, and quickly walks back around to the front of her vehicle before the footage ends.

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital with multiple facial injuries following the attack.

