From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Couple holds New Year’s Eve wedding at Ritz Carlton in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — As 2022 came to a close Saturday night, one happy couple decided to add to the celebrations with a wedding in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte native Janay Powell and her husband Marque Macon held their ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Saturday evening. The two are working at a...
scoopcharlotte.com
2022 Restaurants in Review. A Long List of Charlotte Restaurant Openings & Closings
What a year it’s been! 2022 was anything but quiet for Charlotte’s culinary scene. We witnessed many new hot restuarant openings, but unfortunately, also saw several of our favorites come to a close. Before we set our sights on all that 2023 has to offer in the foodie...
southparkmagazine.com
14 casual and healthy places to eat
After all the extra holiday helpings of this and that, it’s time to refocus on what’s good to eat — and what’s good for you. Save our list for the next time you’re wondering where to get takeout or grab a flavorful, protein-packed bowl or smoothie. Some spots are grab-and-go, others are dine-in restaurants. Either way, satisfying and healthy options abound.
charlotteonthecheap.com
What to do in Charlotte on New Year’s Day — including free food
Enjoy food and community at one of the breweries that are offering free food, or visit one of the restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. It’s a popular tradition to take a hike on the “first day,” so why not get out into nature?
qcnews.com
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
Free First Dates Are Becoming Popular With People Looking For Love
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People in the dating world aren’t looking for fancy ways to impress someone on the first date. Many of them admit that they are looking for cheaper options. Free activities have become very popular since the inflation has made dating much more expensive. A number of dating platforms funded a study to see just how daters are handling the dilemma. Out of five-thousand single people, 84% say they prefer a casual date in order to save money. And 30% are open to doing a fun, free activity on the first date.
'It's heartbreaking' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte on New Year's Day starts 2023 off the wrong way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is off to a violent start in the Queen City as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings on the first day of 2023, one of which killed a child. The first happened just after midnight on Sunday when gunfire erupted...
Beyond the ball drop: Unusual New Year’s Eve traditions in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — We’ve all seen the ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, but North Carolina may arguably have more interesting traditions. Here are some of the ways WTVD reports North Carolina cities and towns bring in the new year. Mount Olive is known...
tourcounsel.com
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
lakenormanpublications.com
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend
MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
Novant and Atrium Health centers welcome first babies of 2023
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health and Novant Health have announced the first babies of 2023 in the greater Charlotte region. Atrium’s first baby of the New Year was born at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC at 12:09 a.m. Novant Health’s first baby was born just two minutes after...
Mega Millions players flock to Charlotte store known for selling winning tickets
CHARLOTTE — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, making the first drawing of 2023 the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history. Locally, Perry’s Market in east Charlotte is known for selling the winning ticket. It’s why people say it’s the only place they’re willing to play.
WBTV
Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm
After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Charlotte businesses, organizations preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations. Updated: 13 hours ago. Preparations are ramping up as Charlotteans get ready...
secretcharlotte.co
14 Lovely Outdoor Patios In Charlotte Serving Up Delicious Boozy Brunch
Most of these spots are serving up elevated Southern classics!. Who doesn’t enjoy a patio brunch? We do, especially when it comes with some of the delicious plates of food some of Charlotte’s best eateries have to offer. From locally sourced to Cajun-inspired to Carolina traditional, these are 16 of the best brunch spots offering outdoor and patio seating here in Charlotte! While not ALL restaurants on this list offer bottomless brunch, we tried to keep the list as affordable as we could. We hope you enjoy!
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
Playground opens in memory of drowning victim in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy’s life has been memorialized with a new playground in Mooresville. Make An Impact Foundation ended the year on a high note by hosting the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground grand opening ceremony Saturday at Stumpy Green Park in Mooresville. Thompson died in a...
Man, dog reunited and part again -- for good reason
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Of all the upsetting phone calls Donald Smith has received in his life, the one he got from his adult son on March 22, 2019 ranks right up there with the worst. At the time, Donald was working remotely for TIAA in Denver, Colorado, where he...
WBTV
One person shot in west Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot in west Charlotte late Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The incident happened on Watson Drive, near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road. Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. More information will be provided as it...
WBTV
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
