Charlotte, NC

14 casual and healthy places to eat

After all the extra holiday helpings of this and that, it’s time to refocus on what’s good to eat — and what’s good for you. Save our list for the next time you’re wondering where to get takeout or grab a flavorful, protein-packed bowl or smoothie. Some spots are grab-and-go, others are dine-in restaurants. Either way, satisfying and healthy options abound.
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
Free First Dates Are Becoming Popular With People Looking For Love

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People in the dating world aren’t looking for fancy ways to impress someone on the first date. Many of them admit that they are looking for cheaper options. Free activities have become very popular since the inflation has made dating much more expensive. A number of dating platforms funded a study to see just how daters are handling the dilemma. Out of five-thousand single people, 84% say they prefer a casual date in order to save money. And 30% are open to doing a fun, free activity on the first date.
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend

MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
14 Lovely Outdoor Patios In Charlotte Serving Up Delicious Boozy Brunch

Most of these spots are serving up elevated Southern classics!. Who doesn’t enjoy a patio brunch? We do, especially when it comes with some of the delicious plates of food some of Charlotte’s best eateries have to offer. From locally sourced to Cajun-inspired to Carolina traditional, these are 16 of the best brunch spots offering outdoor and patio seating here in Charlotte! While not ALL restaurants on this list offer bottomless brunch, we tried to keep the list as affordable as we could. We hope you enjoy!
CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
One person shot in west Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot in west Charlotte late Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The incident happened on Watson Drive, near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road. Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. More information will be provided as it...
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
ROCKWELL, NC

