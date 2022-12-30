ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Bowl Betting: Public is riding with Tennessee to upset Clemson on Friday

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
College football season may be nearing its end, but as the new calendar year approaches, now is when the games get even more interesting. Additionally, some would argue this is when bets become the most intriguing.

And to that crowd, we here at Bet For The Win say, “you’re absolutely right.” With seven games on Friday’s Bowl Game slate, there is plenty of action to wager on.

But from both a gambling and viewership point of view, the highlight of today’s college football slate has to be the nightcap — Clemson vs. Tennessee.

Tennessee is who bettors are getting behind, according to John Ewing of BetMGM. At the sportsbook, 60 percent of spread bets are on the Volunteers to cover (+6), while a whopping 85 percent of moneyline bets (+175) are on them to pull off the upset and win the game outright.

This Orange Bowl matchup will miss some names you’ve likely grown accustomed to hearing throughout the season, which could explain the drop in the total projected points from 63.5 to 61.5.

Clemson’s former QB1 D.J. Uiagalelei hit the transfer portal and is now an Oregon State Beaver. Meanwhile, SEC Offensive Player of the Year Hendon Hooker tore his ACL toward the end of the regular season and won’t be available to lead the Vols from the quarterback position. Neither will Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, the most recent Biletnikoff Award winner.

Taking the under may be wise, but you never truly know what’ll happen during Bowl season.

Follow the game live beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

