Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

The Gator Bowl will feature a matchup between two ranked opponents on Friday as the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks take on the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

South Carolina comes into the game having finished the season on a strong note, with victories over top-10 teams Tennessee and Clemson. Notre Dame, on the other hand, had a slow start to the season with back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Marshall. However, the Fighting Irish recovered and won five of their last six games, building momentum heading into the postseason.

This should be a great game between these two teams, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the game today.

Gator Bowl: #21 Notre Dame vs. #19 South Carolina

When: Friday, December 30

Friday, December 30 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

