ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Comments / 0

Related
ibrattleboro.com

Noticed Around Brattleboro – Winter 2023

Another edition of “Noticed” where you can make note of little things you’ve seen in and around Brattleboro. Retreat Meadows had ice before xmas, but it has warmed up and skaters are being warned to stay off. Theory Wellness opened up. Goodwill opened up. Add your observations...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Snow Removal Methods Questioned After Storm

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield's Department of Public Services Highway Division met its match last weekend with a storm that impacted the roads for approximately four days. Last weekend marked the first serious snow event of the year in Berkshire County and significant snow accumulation mixed with plummeting temperatures made for a challenging cleanup.
PITTSFIELD, MA
ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro and VT COVID-19 Regional Dashboard Summary – January 2023

Here’s the January 2023 dashboard summary. We continue semi-regular COVID-19 dashboard numbers from the Vermont Department of Health, and MA and NH counties that surround Brattleboro, as long as they continue providing them. Scroll down the new comments for the latest. Vermont and MA have very limited looks at...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two injured during trail biking incident in Winchester

WINCHESTER — Two young men were injured during a trail biking incident in Winchester on Friday. Authorities were notified that two young men had been operating trailbikes on a hiking trail where OHRVs are not permitted at Pisgah State Park at around 5:00 p.m. One of the riders experienced...
WINCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu Jan. 2 to Jan. 6

THE BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER IS NOW SERVING CONGRAGATE MEALS. PLEASE CALL (802)257-1236 AND RESERVE A SPACE FOR A SITDOWN LUNCH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY. TAKE OUT MEALS CAN BE ARRANGED BY CALLING 257-1236 BEFORE 9 AND MUST BE PICKED UP BY 11 AM.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver clocked doing 113 mph on I-91 in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 41-year-old man from Plainfield was cited for excessive speeding in Westminster on Saturday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 113 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone while on I-91 at around 1:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified...
WESTMINSTER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy