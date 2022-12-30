Read full article on original website
Related
ibrattleboro.com
Noticed Around Brattleboro – Winter 2023
Another edition of “Noticed” where you can make note of little things you’ve seen in and around Brattleboro. Retreat Meadows had ice before xmas, but it has warmed up and skaters are being warned to stay off. Theory Wellness opened up. Goodwill opened up. Add your observations...
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Pittsfield Fire Department responds to chimney fire
The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a chimney fire early Monday morning. No injuries were reported, and firefighters say the fire started due to faulty masonry between the fireplace and the chimney itself.
Chimney fire causes $100K worth of damage to home on Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield
Around 4:23 a.m., a large log cabin-style home got caught on fire on 154 Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Snow Removal Methods Questioned After Storm
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield's Department of Public Services Highway Division met its match last weekend with a storm that impacted the roads for approximately four days. Last weekend marked the first serious snow event of the year in Berkshire County and significant snow accumulation mixed with plummeting temperatures made for a challenging cleanup.
WMUR.com
Gas main physically disconnected at Merrimack outlets; no timeline for fix
MERRIMACK, N.H. — There's still no timeline for a full return to normalcy at the Merrimack Premium Outlets after fire officials said a rockslide near the stores led to a reported gas leak Wednesday morning. Merrimack fire officials said the rockslide at the rear of one of the buildings...
ibrattleboro.com
Brattleboro and VT COVID-19 Regional Dashboard Summary – January 2023
Here’s the January 2023 dashboard summary. We continue semi-regular COVID-19 dashboard numbers from the Vermont Department of Health, and MA and NH counties that surround Brattleboro, as long as they continue providing them. Scroll down the new comments for the latest. Vermont and MA have very limited looks at...
WCAX
‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - After two decades of cows on parade in downtown Brattleboro, the Strolling of the Heifers is a thing of the past. However, its legacy of connecting people to the food they eat lives on. Since 2002, cows and their handlers have paraded down Main Street in...
Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
newportdispatch.com
Two injured during trail biking incident in Winchester
WINCHESTER — Two young men were injured during a trail biking incident in Winchester on Friday. Authorities were notified that two young men had been operating trailbikes on a hiking trail where OHRVs are not permitted at Pisgah State Park at around 5:00 p.m. One of the riders experienced...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
ibrattleboro.com
Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu Jan. 2 to Jan. 6
THE BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER IS NOW SERVING CONGRAGATE MEALS. PLEASE CALL (802)257-1236 AND RESERVE A SPACE FOR A SITDOWN LUNCH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY. TAKE OUT MEALS CAN BE ARRANGED BY CALLING 257-1236 BEFORE 9 AND MUST BE PICKED UP BY 11 AM.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
Bennington man accused of DUI, resisting arrest
A Bennington, Vermont man has been cited to court after he allegedly drove drunk on a public highway in Windham County.
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
NECN
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
newportdispatch.com
Driver clocked doing 113 mph on I-91 in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 41-year-old man from Plainfield was cited for excessive speeding in Westminster on Saturday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 113 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone while on I-91 at around 1:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified...
Comments / 0