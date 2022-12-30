ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Gear Solid producer teases "long-awaited" announcements for 2023

By Josh Broadwell
 4 days ago
Konami has some big plans for 2023, as producer Noriaki Okamura teased a “long-awaited” announcement in

Famitsu’s yearly roundup of brief developer comments as a sneak preview of the year ahead (translated by Gematsu).

“Other than [the educational edition of Momotaro Dentetsu announced last year], 2023 will be a year of many announcements! Stay tuned!” Okamura said. He also said his keyword for 2023 is “long-awaited.”

Okamura previously worked on several Metal Gear games, including the original Metal Gear Solid, Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid V. It’s been nearly eight years since MGS V was released, and with “long-awaited” as his keyword, some fans naturally think Okamura is teasing the stealth game series’ return.

With Konami also bringing Silent Hill back in more ways than one, it seems a reasonable assumption to make as well. During the recent Silent Hill broadcast, Konami announced a remake and three brand-new projects for that franchise.

However, a revival isn’t the only possibility. Okamura has worked on other franchises as well, including Contra and Frogger. The games-to-TV or film trend – or radio show, in Splinter Cell’s case – also shows no sign of slowing down in the near future, so Konami may have something along those lines planned for Metal Gear.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

