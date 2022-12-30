Todd, Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah says she 'can't have a kid' or 'get married' while parents in prison

Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...

12 HOURS AGO