ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 7

Michael Tucker
4d ago

you can stay at home and have fun less crowded just another day what people happy for it's been another f up year what's going to change in 2023 not a dam thing you be safer at home anyway inflation DEMIC should have you trying to hold on for the next recession

Reply
7
Tray C Plosh
4d ago

So they’re afraid rain might cause a fire?? Hmmmmm, who’s in charge??🤦🏼‍♀️

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Jerry's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m.

Jerry’s Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m. Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada’s 31st …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/republican-joe-lombardo-sworn-in-as-nevadas-31st-governor/. Las Vegas, North Las Vegas see first fatal crashes …. It is a new year however, there have already been two deadly crashes in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Mayor Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 widening

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With travelers heading back to Southern California after the New Years holiday facing an 18-mile backup Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on improvements to be completed. In a tweet sent Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Mayor Goodman said that “once again” travelers spent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

WATCH: ‘America’s Party 2023’ fireworks display on Las Vegas Strip

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE along the world famous Las Vegas Strip for the ‘America’s Party 2023’ fireworks display. Eight casino properties shot off fireworks from their rooftops shortly after midnight. This year’s theme was ‘Let’s Go Big.’ The 8-minute spectacular was produced by Fireworks by Grucci. Participating casino properties included: MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas and The STRAT.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD advising of internet outage Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District says it is experiencing an internet outage Tuesday morning. According to the district, students and staff may experience problems with connecting to virtual class sessions and other educational resources. CCSD said it is working to restore internet service as soon...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Wrapping your head around NDOT’s I-15/Tropicana project

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You say you’re still having trouble wrapping your head around the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “i15/Trop” project?. Check out the video atached to this story. It shows a view of Trop and the 15 looking south from Flamingo. It’s a great way to show one of the reasons for the upcoming closure: the very start of the offramp to Trop is coming down. NDOT says the current height of the incline needs to be raised.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million

7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy