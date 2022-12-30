Read full article on original website
Michael Tucker
4d ago
you can stay at home and have fun less crowded just another day what people happy for it's been another f up year what's going to change in 2023 not a dam thing you be safer at home anyway inflation DEMIC should have you trying to hold on for the next recession
7
Tray C Plosh
4d ago
So they’re afraid rain might cause a fire?? Hmmmmm, who’s in charge??🤦🏼♀️
8
8newsnow.com
Jerry's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m.
Jerry’s Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m. Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada’s 31st …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/republican-joe-lombardo-sworn-in-as-nevadas-31st-governor/. Las Vegas, North Las Vegas see first fatal crashes …. It is a new year however, there have already been two deadly crashes in...
Rain and wind threaten to disrupt New Year's Eve celebrations in Las Vegas
The question is not if it will rain on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, but when. 13 Action News meteorologists say rain is most likely between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Mayor Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 widening
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With travelers heading back to Southern California after the New Years holiday facing an 18-mile backup Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on improvements to be completed. In a tweet sent Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Mayor Goodman said that “once again” travelers spent...
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
KTNV
Flood Advisory issued for southern Nevada by Las Vegas National Weather Service
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flood advisory that started at 5 p.m. Sunday and will last until Monday morning. Officials expect the flood advisory to stop at 8 a.m. Monday. The flood advisory comes from flooding caused by excessive rainfall occurring.
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
RTC: Heavy post-holiday traffic from Las Vegas to Southern California, Arizona
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers leaving Las Vegas for both Southern California and Arizona are being met with long delays on Monday. According to RTC, as of noon, the agency was seeing an 18-mile delay on the Interstate 15 to the Nevada-California stateline:. The backup began parallel to Seven...
Fox5 KVVU
Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
The cost of natural gas drives up Nevada utility bills
NV Energy and Southwest Gas have raised their rates again, this time by nearly 15%. 13 Actions News spoke to a few valley residents who say they’re already struggling to keep up.
Las Vegas golf course water slashed going into 2023
Water for golf courses in the City of Las Vegas has been slashed by more than a third after a vote today by the Las Vegas Valley Water District Board of Directors.
Americajr.com
WATCH: ‘America’s Party 2023’ fireworks display on Las Vegas Strip
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE along the world famous Las Vegas Strip for the ‘America’s Party 2023’ fireworks display. Eight casino properties shot off fireworks from their rooftops shortly after midnight. This year’s theme was ‘Let’s Go Big.’ The 8-minute spectacular was produced by Fireworks by Grucci. Participating casino properties included: MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas and The STRAT.
Las Vegas is getting a makeover in 2023 with million dollar renovation projects
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority construction bulletin shows 581,000 thousand square feet of new convention space and more than 4,700 new hotel rooms.
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD advising of internet outage Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District says it is experiencing an internet outage Tuesday morning. According to the district, students and staff may experience problems with connecting to virtual class sessions and other educational resources. CCSD said it is working to restore internet service as soon...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Wrapping your head around NDOT’s I-15/Tropicana project
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You say you’re still having trouble wrapping your head around the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “i15/Trop” project?. Check out the video atached to this story. It shows a view of Trop and the 15 looking south from Flamingo. It’s a great way to show one of the reasons for the upcoming closure: the very start of the offramp to Trop is coming down. NDOT says the current height of the incline needs to be raised.
Missing adult last seen on New Year’s Eve found
Metro is looking for a man who was last seen on New Year's Eve.
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
