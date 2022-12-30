Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
these nobody boxers are thirsty and they'll do anything to try to get paid by talking trash with hopes of fighting the champion no one even heard of this guy!
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia – How to watch? Start time on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis battles Hector Luis Garcia next Saturday night on January 7th, live on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. The cost of the pay-per-view is $74.99, and it can be ordered via Showtime or PPV.com.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao blasted for copying Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao stands accused of copying Floyd Mayweather after signing a deal with the same Japanese promoter for an exhibition. “Pac-Man” was present as Mayweather fought at RIZIN in 2022. However, many fans wanted the pair to fight and no longer stall a rematch. Therefore, frustration was apparent at...
worldboxingnews.net
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
Boxing Scene
Derrick James Says Crawford Has ‘Uneducated Perspective’ of Himself in Spence Fight
If Terence Crawford is trying to keep his fight with Errol Spence Jr. alive, he is doing a poor job of it, according to Derek James. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Spence, recently weighed in on the fallout of a proposed undisputed welterweight showdown between his charge and Crawford, the WBO titlist. Crawford opted to fight David Avanesyan instead, stopping the Russian inside six rounds a few weeks ago at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
suggest.com
Don King Net Worth: How Much The Controversial Boxing Promoter Is Worth In 2023
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. Before Dana White, there...
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Believes He Has More Than Enough Power To Stop David Benavidez: "Don't Be Surprised"
The stars were seemingly aligned as Caleb Plant headed into his showdown against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2021. But while fame, fortune, and history awaited him, Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) would come up just short, losing a competitive bout via 11th-round stoppage. Viewed as a terrific all-around fighter, Plant...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder avoided as Eddie Hearn’s AJ plan breeds disbelief
Eddie Hearn outlined a new plan for Anthony Joshua that doesn’t include taking up the option to fight Deontay Wilder immediately. World Boxing News revealed in a world exclusive on the back of Dillian Whyte’s controversial return victory in 2022 that Wilder is willing to face Joshua next.
worldboxingnews.net
Blurry not Tyson Fury in sparring knockout hoax
Tyson Fury stood accused of being knocked out in sparring due to a blurry hoax of a clip showing another boxer. A viral video on social media is not a solid knockout against the current WBC heavyweight champion. The reason why has now been revealed. The video was made fuzzy...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Welcomes Frank Martin Showdown: “I Promise You I Will Fight Dude In A Heartbeat”
Sure Shakur Stevenson has yet to compete in the lightweight division but that hasn’t stopped the former Olympic silver medalist from scouting his competition. Officially, the 25-year-old pound-for-pound luminary ditched the super featherweight division after a failed attempt to make the 130-pound limit in his showdown against Robson Conceicao in 2022. With countless mouthwatering matchups standing before him, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) plopped into a comfortable lush seat, pulled out his pen and paper, and took in the sights as both Frank Martin and Michel Rivera squared off.
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Smith: “I know I’ll beat Chris” Eubank Jr on Jan.21
By Barry Holbrook: Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith feels confident that he will defeat Chris Eubank Jr. in their 12 round middleweight bout on January 21st at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, England. The former WBO junior middleweight champion Beefy Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) isn’t sure whether he’ll stay at middleweight...
Floyd Mayweather reveals plans for first ever UK bout NEXT MONTH as he prepares for another exhibition after Deji win
FLOYD MAYWEATHER has revealed he is planning to fight in an exhibition bout in February... and it could be in the UK. The 45-year-old's last professional contest came back in 2017 when he moved to 50-0 with a comfortably victory over UFC star Conor McGregor. But since hanging up the...
worldboxingnews.net
New heavyweight star proves Frank Warren is the top UK promoter
UK promoter Frank Warren’s latest acquisition proves the Londoner is back on top of the UK scene over rival Eddie Hearn. Warren had years in Hearn’s shadow after the Essex man secured an exclusive deal with Sky Sports. The partnership saw all others Sky Sports had previously held, with Warren, Ricky Hatton, and more, severed.
BoxingNews24.com
Carl Froch says Fury beats Usyk 8 out of 10 times they fight
By Scott Gilfoid: Former super middleweight unified champion Carl Froch is fully onboard the Tyson Fury express, believing the WBC heavyweight champion would defeat IBF, WBA & WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk eight out of ten times. Froch maintains that Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs), who is showing signs of slowing down...
Boxing Scene
Big Late Wins Shake Things Up: BoxingScene Competition Index End of Year Update
Another season of boxing is done. December 31 saw a draw in the final big fight of the year but the twelve rounds along the way were an entertaining conclusion to the year. Kazuto Ioka and Joshua Franco didn’t result in some title unification at Jr. bantamweight, but they gave it a hell of a shot. It was a solid end to a year that should be appreciated for what it was.
