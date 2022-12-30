Pelicans Host 76ers in Matchup Of MVP Candidates

Pelicans host red-hot 76ers at home.

The New Orleans Pelicans (22-12) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) Friday night in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is currently on a four-game winning and has the NBA's 3rd best home record at 15-4. That mark is significant since last season the Pelicans didn't get to 15 home wins until March 4. Friday night will be the final game of their current home stand.

Zion Williamson is coming off a career-high 43 points in the Pels Wednesday night victory over the Timberwolves. Williamson was virtually unstoppable down the stretch, scoring the team's final 14 points. New Orleans scored 33 points in the quarter which is in line with their 4th quarter proficiency. The Pelicans are second in the league in fourth-quarter scoring.

Philadelphia presents a different issue for New Orleans. The 76ers are No 1 in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring defense and No 2 in scoring defense overall. They give up the 5th fewest points in the paint and are 3rd in the league in steals. Philly is coming into town red-hot having won 8 out of their last 9 games. Their big man in the middle has been the catalyst for much of their success.

Embiid is averaging an NBA's best 33.7 points a game. Joel has averaged 28 points a game in his last 5 matchups versus New Orleans and Philly has won 4 of those 5 games. The 76ers are also expected to get some reinforcements back Friday night. Tyrese Maxey is probable to return against the Pelicans after being out since November 18 with a foot injury. Maxey is 2nd on the team in scoring, averaging 22.9 points per game.

The injury news may not be as good for New Orleans. Larry Nance, Jr suffered a neck injury in Wednesday night's game and is doubtful for Friday. The same goes for Herb Jones who was in Health and Safety protocols and is listed as questionable for the game. With those absences along with Brandon Ingram , who is still recovering from a toe contusion, it will be the next-man-up mentality for the Pelicans. Lucky for New Orleans, a lot of guys have stepped up this year to help the Pelicans win.

New Orleans Pelicans (22-12) vs Philadelphia 76ers (20-13)

Smoothie King Center

Time: 7:30 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

