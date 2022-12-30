Destiny 2 players can finally take advantage of their favorite apps again. Bungie reenabled the Destiny 2 API today, meaning the official companion app and other third-party tools that are nearly essential to the game are operational once more. The outage lasted just two days, from Dec. 28 to 30, after Bungie disabled the API due to connection issues. This is earlier than the previous timeline Bungie gave, which pointed to a fix targeted for “early next week.”

4 DAYS AGO