2023’s Most Exciting PlayStation Exclusives - Beyond 782
In this episode of Podcast Beyond, Max Scoville, Brian Altano, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson runs us through some of the third-party and first-party PlayStation exclusives coming out in 2023, including Horizon Call of the Mountain for PSVR2, Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 #PS5 game, Forspoken and many more. Hitman 3 is being rebranded as World of Assassination, and the Beyond crew break down what this means for both newcomers and those returning to the Hitman franchise. With the entire Hitman trilogy soon to be in one package, this might be the time for Josh Du to hop into the slacks of Agent 47.
The Biggest Game Releases of 2023
With the new year fast approaching and many new game releases on the horizon, it’s time to look ahead at some of the biggest upcoming games of 2023. From Starfield coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, to Spider-Man 2 releasing on PlayStation 5, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming to Nintendo Switch, there's LITERALLY something for everyone! So strap in and let's find out what's in store for us in 2023!
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 10 Minutes of Exclusive New Gameplay | IGN First
Check out 10 minutes of exclusive new gameplay from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming soulsborne action-RPG from Team Ninja (makers of Nioh and Ninja Gaiden) as our month of exclusive IGN First coverage kicks off. Wo Long will be released on March 3 for Xbox platforms (including Xbox Game Pass on day one), PlayStation platforms, and PC.
Clash Royale - Official New Season: Frost Festival Trailer
Clash Royale's new season, Frost Festival, brings a new Super Ice Golem challenge, an icy new Ice Golem tower skin to unlock, a new Year of the Rabbit tower skin to unlock, new Ice Golem emotes to unlock, and new boosted cards. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with Clash Royale's latest season and get ready to freeze the whole arena.
Atomic Heart - Official GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Get a fresh look at gameplay in this GeForce RTX trailer for Atomic Heart. Atomic Heart will be available on February 21, 2023, with performance multiplying NVIDIA DLSS 3. In the mad and sublime utopian world of Atomic Heart, take part in explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent, use your environment and upgrade your equipment to fulfill your mission. If you want to reach the truth, you'll have to pay in blood.
Warhaven - Official Nvidia DLSS 3 Announce Trailer
Take a look at the latest trailer for Warhaven to see a comparison between RTX Off and RTX On with DLSS 3. Warhaven is an upcoming medieval-fantasy sword-fight experience. Be a part of 16 vs 16 teams fighting with swords, arrows, and magic. Transform into powerful heroes called Immortals to unleash brutal havoc and turn the tide of war.
Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia - Official Jack Garland Trailer
Jack Garland from Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin arrives in the mobile game Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia. Check out the trailer to see the character in action.
Throne and Liberty - Official GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Watch the latest GeForce RTX trailer for Throne and Liberty to see gameplay from this upcoming MMORPG. Throne and Liberty is coming later in 2023 with NVIDIA DLSS 3. In Throne and Liberty, players pick a faction, and go to war in huge PvP battles, while also following an intricate story, and participating in raids against screen-filling bosses.
The Final Challenges - Boss Rush Challenge
Due to the extremely grueling and challenging nature of the Boss Rush Challenge, it's highly recommended you be as high a power level as possible before attempting this trial. Even though you've faced these mini-bosses before, having to fight them one after the other with little in the way of health restoration can be extremely tough.
Things the Witcher 3 Doesn't Tell You
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most critically acclaimed RPGs to release in the last several years. And with the new Next-Gen Updates, there’s never been a better time to jump in. Whether this is your first time with the tale of Geralt of Rivia, or you’re just looking for a refresher to hone your Witcher-ing ways, here are things you should know that The Witcher 3 doesn’t tell you.
The Day Before - Official 4K RTX ON Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Take a tour of the world of The Day Before and check out gameplay in this latest trailer for the upcoming open-world MMO survival game set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. The Day Before will be...
Witchfire - Official Nvidia DLSS3 Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at action-packed gameplay in this latest trailer for Witchfire, the upcoming rogue-lite shooter game. The trailer also reveals that NVIDIA DLSS3 technology is coming to Witchfire. Witchfire is coming to Early Access in 2023.
Biggest Changes in the Next-Gen Update
Originally released in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has received a Next-Gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This update comes with overhauled graphics, a new questline, and enhanced gameplay options. This guide will highlight the biggest changes you'll find in this Next-Gen Update. Looking for a...
Nvidia Announces RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s gaming news: Nvidia has announced a new desktop graphics card: the RTX 4070 Ti, which goins the 4080 and 4090 cards in the company's lineup. Hitman 3 is being rebranded, with Hitman 1 and 2 joining it in one complete package. So even though you won't be able to buy the games separately anymore, this at least makes it easier to acces all the titles and their DLC. And the PlayStation Plus games for January are available now. This month's titles include Fallout 76, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Axiom Verge 2. This is your Daily Fix.
Cyber Combat - Official Announcement Trailer
Get a look at the Tron-style inspired world of Cyber Combat in this announcement trailer for the upcoming first-person shooter game. Cyber Combat will be available on Steam in summer 2023.
CES 2023: Dell Unveils Concept Nyx Game Controller That Serves as a Futuristic Replacement to Keyboard & Mouse
Back at CES 2022, Dell displayed what the future gaming experience might look like with the introduction of Concept Nyx. With Concept Nyx, Dell showcased how users can seamlessly change where and how they play their favorite video games. The new prototype allowed players to have a single system that offers connectivity to all your external monitors and TVs, which helped with interconnectivity. To tie it all up, the company also gave a sneak peek at a Concept Nyx Game Controller. This controller offered one of the best pick-and-play experiences for gamers.
Daily Deals for Nintendo Switch Gamers: Switch Online Membership, Memory Cards, Taiko No Tatsujin Drum Kit, Ring Fit, and More
Welcome to 2023! Switch gamers get first pick at deals with these great bargains. You can get a 1 year Nintendo Switch Family Membership plus a 256GB memory card for only $49.99, Ring Fit Adventure for only $55, or the officially licensed Taiko no Tatsujin Drum Kit from Hori for only $62.99. These deals and more below.
