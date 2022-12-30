Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Injured in Sun Bowl

The Pitt Panthers suffered a key injury early in the Sun Bowl.

Pitt Panthers running back Rodney Hammond came into the Sun Bowl with another opportunity to showcase his skills as the Panthers' starting running back. But near the end of the first quarter, Hammond suffered a leg injury that sent him to the sideline.

Hammond got rolled up on and appeared to suffer an ankle injury right at the end of the first quarter. He limped to the sideline and was immediately seen by trainers and looked to be frustrated.

Right before Hammond's injury, the running back made two huge plays for Panthers, recovering a fumbled snap for a first down and bursting through the line for a 20-yard run.

With Hammond, Pitt will turn to Vincent Davis at running back.

UPDATE: Hammond is back on the field for the Panthers.

