ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Panthers

Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Injured in Sun Bowl

By Noah Strackbein
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLDVK_0jyx18Iu00

The Pitt Panthers suffered a key injury early in the Sun Bowl.

Pitt Panthers running back Rodney Hammond came into the Sun Bowl with another opportunity to showcase his skills as the Panthers' starting running back. But near the end of the first quarter, Hammond suffered a leg injury that sent him to the sideline.

Hammond got rolled up on and appeared to suffer an ankle injury right at the end of the first quarter. He limped to the sideline and was immediately seen by trainers and looked to be frustrated.

Right before Hammond's injury, the running back made two huge plays for Panthers, recovering a fumbled snap for a first down and bursting through the line for a 20-yard run.

With Hammond, Pitt will turn to Vincent Davis at running back.

UPDATE: Hammond is back on the field for the Panthers.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Can Make Statement by Beating North Carolina

Pitt vs UCLA: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt vs North Carolina: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury

Pitt F John Hugley's Status for UNC Game Still in Question

Pitt Brings Poor Track Record Against Ranked Opponents to UNC Game

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision

Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
COLUMBUS, OH
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal

After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bonkers Steelers stat makes comeback win vs. Ravens crazier

The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a game when they were trailing by 10 points or more … until Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens that is. Behind Kenny Pickett’s clutch touchdown with under a minute to go, the Steelers erased a 13-3 deficit and turned things around for the 16-13 win. It was the first and only touchdown of the game for Pittsburgh, and it couldn’t have at a better time for the team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett has strong message for Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns may be unable to make the NFL playoffs after they were eliminated earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t still have something to play for. Now, the Browns just get the chance to play spoiler to one of their fiercest rivals. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Yardbarker

NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive

It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
895
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy