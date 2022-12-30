ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Renowned cold-case expert claims 'inexperienced' Idaho police made a 'major misstep'

By Laura Collins, Chief Investigative Reporter, In Moscow, Idaho, For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjajj_0jyx15ej00

Moscow Police Department made a 'major misstep' when they removed personal items from the home of the four murdered Idaho students without giving family members a chance to walk through the gory scene before it had been disturbed.

This is the assertion of renowned cold-case specialist Sheila Wysocki who became a household name in the world of private investigators when she solved the murder of her own college roommate some 30 years after the crime took place.

She has since brought justice to the families of many victims whose crimes languished unsolved for decades.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com Wysocki, 60, described the removal of items as 'a major misstep' and expressed concern that the inexperienced police force had mishandled the crime scene and lost a valuable and irrecoverable opportunity.

She explained, 'As painful as it is, it can be the difference between solving the case and not and the police having good information or not.

'The police are going to say they don't want to traumatize the family. Well, they're already more traumatized than you can ever imagine and when it's potentially the difference between solving it and not solving it I know every single mother, or father, that I've ever worked with would walk into the crime scene regardless.

'I think it's a major misstep that they didn't give any family members that opportunity. I just must hope they have taken hundreds and hundreds of good crime scene photographs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJBFX_0jyx15ej00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKbdi_0jyx15ej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqQUD_0jyx15ej00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWIBN_0jyx15ej00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3Iw7_0jyx15ej00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Y1wo_0jyx15ej00

The house at 1122 Kings Road where childhood friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, were brutally murdered remains a crime scene and under police control, according to Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger

An officer sits guard at the door and yellow crime scene tape is still wreathed around the house and the tree line behind it.

But three weeks after the grisly murders Moscow Police Department officers were seen boxing up and removing items from the home.

At the time police said that family members had been asking for the items back and stated that the belongings were no longer needed in the hunt for the murderer.

Chief of Police James Fry drove the U-Haul truck into the driveway himself while his officers loaded box after box of the four victims' belongings.

Speaking on the day of the removal, Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell admitted that it was not something police usually do but the hope was that it would help the families with 'the healing.'

He said, 'We don't want to keep holding on to items that really aren't needed for the investigation.'

But according to Wysocki it was a decision that could prove disastrous as, she said, nobody, not even the most seasoned detective, can spot the sort of detail in a student's room that a parent can.

She said, 'They have better insights into their child although they're living away from home. They know their child better than any officer working this case and they would be able to look and say, 'He or she would never do that,' or 'that's out of place,' or 'something's missing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLFT7_0jyx15ej00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzoVB_0jyx15ej00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7tJX_0jyx15ej00

According to Wysocki the fact that the house was known as a 'party house' significantly increases the burden on officers tasked with collecting forensic evidence.

She said, 'They will have to have brushed for every single fingerprint in that house – every single one and matched them to whomever. That's a monumental task.'

Wysocki also voiced concern at the relative inexperience of the first officers on the scene – the lead investigator has only been a police officer for two years.

She said, 'Idaho is going to be remembered for this case and how they handle it may be the subject of a class 15 years from now because they did this wrong, or that wrong.'

But she pushed back at the suggestion that, as the investigation enters its seventh week, the case could be considered 'cold.'

She explained, 'A case goes cold when police decide that there's no more evidence. Right now, they have thousands of tips to follow up.

'This case is very much open and active.'

According to Wysocki the 'CSI effect' leads to unrealistic expectations and public impatience.

Wysocki said, 'Everybody seems to think that DNA and fingerprints come back immediately, you get the perpetrator and it's done. You wrap it up, you bring it to a jury. But DNA takes more than a minute to come back and as far as fingerprinting is concerned, they can go through thousands, but the perpetrator may still not be in the system.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYXEM_0jyx15ej00

Right now, she said, the pressure on the police is unimaginable. She said, 'Think about it. They go to the grocery store, and someone knows they're a police officer working that case and there's pressure there because the person who's checking him out is going to ask if they're close to solving it yet.

'Their family members feel it, their best friends try to help them navigate it. The ripple effect of a crime of this magnitude is immense.

'Make no mistake this entire community is forever changed.

'As far as the families are concerned, I'm the call they don't want to be making in 20 years when it's still not been solved.

'We don't know what police and EMTs did in those first moments of arriving on the scene or how they've processed it since, but the fact that they changed it before the families got a chance to see it, that was a big mistake.

'You just have to hope they've done everything else right.'

Comments / 86

Jerry Smith
3d ago

Honestly I have never heard of police allowing anyone to inspect a murder scene before removing possible evedince. They should have plenty of photos to show of the room if needed.

Reply
52
Nick Goretski
3d ago

cold case expert, are u serious???.....ANYONE can get licensed as a private investor. no where on planet earth does any law enforcement agency take relatives of the victims through an active crime scene looking for clues, inspector gadget......solving the murder of her friend and roommate is very admirable but does not make her an expert, the experts are the men and women that are working the case.

Reply
38
Tell the Truth
3d ago

To criticize is the easiest. All you need to do is watch and critiqued without productive input. Just wonder why you don’t offer your expertise in the beginning? Bet you’re too comfortable in the back seat.

Reply(1)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger stalked Idaho victims before murders, wore gloves in grocery store weeks afterward: report

The criminology student accused of slaying four University of Idaho students had stalked his alleged victims before the November murders and wore gloves in a supermarket weeks afterwards, according to a new report. Cellphone data shows that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was often in the same location as the three sorority sisters and one of their boyfriends before he allegedly slashed them to death as they apparently slept at an off campus house, a source close to one of the case’s investigators told The Daily Mail. Kohberger also seemed to be careful about not leaving fingerprints in public even as he fled to...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops pulled over suspected Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger twice during cross-country drive

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger was pulled over twice by police while driving cross-country with his dad to return home for the holidays, his lawyer said. “I just know that they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back. I believe once for speeding and once for following too closely to a car in front of them,” Monroe County, Pa., attorney Jason LaBar told local Idaho station KTVB on Sunday. Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday and charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. He had driven from his home in Pullman, Washington...
PULLMAN, WA
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
People

Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger attended WSU class during Idaho slayings discussion: ‘Quiet and deadpan’

The Washington State University Ph.D. student charged in the Idaho slayings continued his studies after the murders — and was even present during a class discussion on the quadruple homicide, according to a classmate. Accused killer Bryan Kohberger, who was normally a quiet student, seemed more animated after the Nov. 13 killings of four University of Idaho students, except when they were the topic of conversation in one of his criminal justice classes, fellow student BK Norton, told The Post. During that discussion, Kohberger, 28, chillingly remained “quiet and deadpan,” Norton recalled. Norton said the class discussed just how “the murders had taken...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Police chief didn’t know door where University of Idaho students were killed was open: report

The police chief of the college town where four University of Idaho students were slain last month has admitted that he was unaware that a neighbor reported seeing the door of their home wide open on the morning of the murders. Moscow Police Chief James Frye appeared taken back when asked about an unnamed neighbor’s claim that the door wasn’t shut about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13, the day Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, are believed to have been killed in the early hours. “I’m not even sure where that came from, to be quite...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Locks on Idaho college house were fixed weekend before killings, victim’s mom says

One of the four slain University of Idaho students had her father visit and fix a lock in the house the weekend before she and her friends were brutally murdered, her mother said in a new interview. Xana Kernodle’s father had visited and fixed a lock on the house during a visit the first week of November, her mom Cara Denise Northington told NewsNation Friday. The distraught mother wasn’t sure whether the updated lock was on the Moscow home’s front door or on Kernodle’s bedroom — each of the six bedrooms has its own coded lock — but was certain Kernodle’s father...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

717K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy