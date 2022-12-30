ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner given major award after imprisonment

Last year, WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence in a high-security Russian penal colony where she faced unbelievably harsh and unjust conditions. While she did have prescription cannabis in her possession, it was clear that was nothing more than a political pawn in a trial that was widely considered a sham – and Russia even admitted it.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.

