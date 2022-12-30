Read full article on original website
WSET
'Come a long way:' 3 governing bodies on the Southside set the stage for the new year
(WSET) — It is now 2023 and the Cities of Danville and Martinsville and Pittsylvania County are ready to get rolling when it comes to making changes for the better in their localities. The City of Danville is moving forward in the new year with a number of familiar...
WSET
How cute! Central Virginia hospital systems welcome first babies of 2023
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the world. That is what hospitals across Central Virginia are saying to their first babies born in the new year. In Danville, Sovah Health welcomed a bundle of joy on Sunday, Jan. 1. Weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches,...
WSET
Sovah Physician Practices welcomes new surgeon to provide care for Martinsville community
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is adding a new specialist to its team in the new year. They announced Tuesday that Kareem Hamdy, MD has joined Sovah Physician Practices effective January 1 and will be operating under Sovah Surgical Specialists – Martinsville. “Dr. Hamdy has practiced in...
WSET
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
WSET
Found: Man missing in Galax since November
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — Kevin Ray Thompson hasn't been seen since November 23, and on Tuesday the Galax Police Department said he has been found. Also known as "K-2," Thompson was last seen in Doctor's Park on November 23. The department also shared that Thompson is safe.
WSET
Sentara Halifax welcomes first baby of the New Year
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital welcomed a special bundle of joy on Monday. Parents, Brittany Allen and Nick Blount welcomed Jeremiah Blount, the first baby of the new year at the hospital. Jeremiah is 9 pounds, 12 ounces, and 22 inches long, the hospital shared.
WSET
Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
WSET
Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
WSET
Wanted woman out of Campbell Co. in custody following stolen vehicle chase: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman on the run in Campbell County is now in custody following a Monday morning incident. According to Lieutenant J.J. Rater, Altavista Police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, Crystal Meyers Torrence, and arrested her on Route 29 at the Davis Fruit Stand.
WSET
Radford Police arrest man after nearly 5-hour standoff at a 2nd Street home
RADFORD CITY, Va. (WSET) — Police asked the public to avoid the area of Second Street in Radford on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:40 p.m. they had arrested a subject "without incident." At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Radford City Police Department were dispatched to the...
WSET
Have you seen him? Campbell Co. deputies looking for man after he fled from stolen vehicle
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man on Tuesday afternoon. They said Billy Wes Adams, Jr. of Campbell County is wanted for a Felony Probation Violation. Lieutenant J.J. Rater told ABC13 this is the man that was in a stolen...
WSET
Town of Pulaski highlights new Green for Life cans, trash pickup procedures
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The trash in the Town of Pulaski is collected by Green for Life (GFL) and some may be wondering, what happens if the trash can is stolen? The Town took to Facebook to share an answer for the community. They said when the new cans...
WSET
Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
WSET
Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland wins national Watkins Award
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Before leaving for a college career in Blacksburg, Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland claimed one more high school trophy. The defensive standout received the prestigious Watkins Award on Tuesday, which is presented to the best African-American high school football player in the country. The official announcement came during halftime of the 2023 Under Armour All American high school game in Orlando.
WSET
Volunteer firefighter still in rehab from traumatic brain injury months after car accident
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The past months have been a long road for Thomas Page, his wife Jacqueline and their family after Thomas was in a crash in July. Thomas, a volunteer firefighter in Pittsylvania County, was driving in Williamsburg when he was involved in a car accident that left him in critical condition. Nearly six months later, he's still in rehab, but Jacqueline says he's doing better than he was.
WSET
Salem Stampede returns to the Civic Center for rodeo fun
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — For the 55th time, the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo makes its way to the Salem Civic Center. The event presented by Kroger and Ram Rodeo/Berglund Ram will be held January 6 through the 8. This year’s rodeo will continue the legacy handed down over the...
