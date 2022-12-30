ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WSET

Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Found: Man missing in Galax since November

GALAX, Va. (WSET) — Kevin Ray Thompson hasn't been seen since November 23, and on Tuesday the Galax Police Department said he has been found. Also known as "K-2," Thompson was last seen in Doctor's Park on November 23. The department also shared that Thompson is safe.
GALAX, VA
WSET

Sentara Halifax welcomes first baby of the New Year

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital welcomed a special bundle of joy on Monday. Parents, Brittany Allen and Nick Blount welcomed Jeremiah Blount, the first baby of the new year at the hospital. Jeremiah is 9 pounds, 12 ounces, and 22 inches long, the hospital shared.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland wins national Watkins Award

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Before leaving for a college career in Blacksburg, Appomattox's Tavorian Copeland claimed one more high school trophy. The defensive standout received the prestigious Watkins Award on Tuesday, which is presented to the best African-American high school football player in the country. The official announcement came during halftime of the 2023 Under Armour All American high school game in Orlando.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Volunteer firefighter still in rehab from traumatic brain injury months after car accident

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The past months have been a long road for Thomas Page, his wife Jacqueline and their family after Thomas was in a crash in July. Thomas, a volunteer firefighter in Pittsylvania County, was driving in Williamsburg when he was involved in a car accident that left him in critical condition. Nearly six months later, he's still in rehab, but Jacqueline says he's doing better than he was.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Salem Stampede returns to the Civic Center for rodeo fun

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — For the 55th time, the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo makes its way to the Salem Civic Center. The event presented by Kroger and Ram Rodeo/Berglund Ram will be held January 6 through the 8. This year’s rodeo will continue the legacy handed down over the...
SALEM, VA

