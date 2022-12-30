ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

Tukwila Fire Department joins Kent-based Puget Sound Fire

With the latest addition of the Tukwila Fire Department, Kent-based Puget Sound Fire keeps getting larger. Tukwila joined the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority through a interlocal agreement. The contract started Jan. 1, 2023. “Agreeing to a contract for service with the City of Tukwila is a win for both...
TUKWILA, WA
kentreporter.com

Renton man struck, killed on I-5 after exiting vehicle following collision

After getting into a collision on northbound Interstate 5, a 33-year-old Renton man was hit and killed by another vehicle after exiting his car early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, a Toyota Prius struck the rear of a Nissan Pathfinder on I-5 near Tukwila, causing the Prius to spin out across several lanes of the freeway, according to Washington State Patrol. The Prius ended up in a position that blocked two of the freeway lanes.
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy