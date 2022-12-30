After getting into a collision on northbound Interstate 5, a 33-year-old Renton man was hit and killed by another vehicle after exiting his car early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, a Toyota Prius struck the rear of a Nissan Pathfinder on I-5 near Tukwila, causing the Prius to spin out across several lanes of the freeway, according to Washington State Patrol. The Prius ended up in a position that blocked two of the freeway lanes.

RENTON, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO