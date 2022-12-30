ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name and Photo Revealed of Suspect in Idaho College Student Murders

Early Friday morning authorities made an arrest in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. Later that day, they revealed the name and photo of the man accused of committing the murders.

TMZ reports the man authorities believe responsible for the four Idaho murders is 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger currently faces an arrest warrant for first-degree murder. The warrant was issued by Idaho’s Moscow Police Department in charge of heading the investigation.

Per the above caption from the New York Post, the booking photo was taken at Monroe County Correctional Facility, located in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Monroe County Correctional Facility is located less than an hour away from where authorities originally arrested Kohberger. Kohberger, also a college student but not at the University of Idaho, was arrested in Scranton, PA around 3 a.m. ET on Friday. The outlet states a SWAT team entered the place where Kohberger was staying before taking him into custody.

Court documents state that the murder suspect of the four Idaho students appeared in court later Friday morning. Authorities arraigned him on charges of being a fugitive from justice.

If authorities find Kohberger guilty, the 28-year-old college student will be charged with the deaths of four young individuals. This includes 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were dating prior to their deaths, and 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen who had been best friends since sixth grade.

Idaho College Town Left Shaken After Arrest Made In Connection to Brutal Murders

It’s been more than a month since Kernodle, Chapin, Goncalves, and Mogen were murdered in their sleep, but even as authorities move past the arrest process, the Idaho college town remains shaken.

Before local police and FBI agents located Kohberger so far from the grisly crime scene, Moscow, ID authorities were baffled by the attacks. Reports state that the house in which the murders took place housed six students in all, however, the two remaining survivors lived on the basement floor of the rental home and apparently did not hear the commotion that had taken place above their heads.

Weeks after the crime, video footage shows cleaning crews moving into the house to take care of the scene. However, for those tasked with the job, it promises to be a long, trying process as the New York Post states authorities, upon arriving following the 911 call, found blood streaked down the side of the building. They described the crime scene as “the worst they’ve seen.”

Reflecting on the loss of such precious young lives, social media condemned Bryan Kohberger.

“He looks crazy,” one person wrote. Another demanded the death penalty. Several others, however, were quick to remind Instagram users that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

