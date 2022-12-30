Read full article on original website
Inmates allege Texas to use unsafe drugs for executions
HOUSTON (AP) — Three Texas death row inmates allege that the state’s prison system plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out their executions early this year. That would violate state law. Texas prison officials insist their supply of drugs used to put inmates to death is safe. The first execution, of Robert Fratta, is set for Jan. 10. The state’s highest criminal court of appeals put the lawsuit from Fratta, Wesley Ruiz and John Balentine on hold Friday while it considers an appeal by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The state wants the case to be decided by a criminal court, not a civil one.
Mississippi governor, state candidates file for reelection
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has filed to run for a second four-year term. His filing on Tuesday came on the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election in Mississippi. Candidates for statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices have until Feb. 1 to qualify for the 2023 election. Party primaries are scheduled to be held Aug. 8 and the general election on Nov. 7. Reeves has touted state efforts to limit abortion rights, increase workforce development, raise teacher salaries and cut the state’s income tax.
Nevada Gov. Lombardo stresses unity in inaugural address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican governor is calling for unity while still pushing for conservative ideals such as school choice and repealing some recent criminal justice reforms that he called soft on crime. Gov. Joe Lombardo said during Tuesday's public inauguration ceremony that working together will be the “central covenant” of his administration. He also talked about personal responsibility, fiscal discipline and limited government interference. Lombardo was officially sworn in Monday at a more private inauguration to comply with a state deadline. Tuesday's event was moved from the Nevada state Capitol to a community center as a days-long snowstorm battered the area.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's official portrait unveiled
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's official portrait has been unveiled as he prepares to leave office and considers a run for president. Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson looked on as their daughter and granddaughter unveiled the portrait Tuesday at the state Capitol. The portrait will be displayed in the governor's conference room that's used for bill signings and other events. Hutchinson leaves office next week and will be succeeded by former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Hutchinson has said he'll decide early this year whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in to a second term as he considers a potential run for president in 2024. The ceremony took place Tuesday after Florida’s three independently election Cabinet members were sworn in. He took his oath in front of the state’s historic Capitol, where the main street through the city was renamed Ron DeSantis Way for the day. DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor and Democratic congressman, by more than 29 percentage points in November. It was a huge blowout in a state known for close elections, and other Republicans on the statewide ballot won by similar margins.
Manjon, Robbins have Vandy's back in OT win over S. Carolina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reserve Ezra Manjon scored 24 points and fellow backup Liam Robbins scored 22 points and Vanderbilt used overtime to create safe space for an 83-79 win over South Carolina. Vanderbilt built its largest lead of the game at 82-75 with 21 seconds left in the extra session. South Carolina tied it at the end of regulation on its frantic final possession when Meechie Johnson found a wide-open Hayden Brown who laid it in underneath the basket without landing on the ground upon the receiving the pass with .3 seconds left. Chico Carter Jr. scored 24 points for the Gamecocks.
2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast
MIAMI (AP) — Crew members aboard two cruise ships have rescued about two dozen migrants found in small boats off Florida. Officials say the rescues are the latest episode of hundreds of migrants making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days. Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat Monday. And crew members aboard Carnival Celebration spotted five people in distress on a small vessel northwest of Cuba. The wave of migrant landings has the local sheriff’s office calling it a “crisis.” Most of the migrants are from Cuba and Haiti and are escaping economic turmoil, food shortages and inflation.
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a Tesla that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday that the man will be booked into jail after he’s released from a hospital. The highway patrol says he intentionally drove off the cliff. Two adults and two children survived after the car tumbled down a notorious cliffside along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area called Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks.
California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years. State officials said Tuesday that the statewide snow depth is 174% of the historical average this year. Much of that is because of a spate of recent storms that have dumped snow in the Sierra Nevada. Even more snow is expected later this week and over the weekend. But state officials cautioned that the recent weather isn't enough by itself to end the drought. The past three years in California have been the driest ever recorded dating back to 1896. Many more storms will be needed to officially end the drought.
