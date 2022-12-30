Read full article on original website
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge is continuing to freeze the part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure that requires a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously put the tough new law on hold, including a permit-to-purchase provision and a ban on high-capacity magazines. On Dec. 23, he considered allowing the law's background check provision to proceed. Under federal law, firearms dealers can sell guns without a completed background check if the check takes longer than three business days — a practice Oregon's new law would end.
Report analyzes racial profiling in California traffic stops
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white. That's according to the annual report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board that was released Tuesday. The board gathered data on vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 58 law enforcement agencies in 2021. The data includes how officers perceive an individual’s race or gender, even if it’s different than how the person identifies, because the officer’s perception is what drives bias.
Nevada Gov. Lombardo stresses unity in inaugural address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican governor is calling for unity while still pushing for conservative ideals such as school choice and repealing some recent criminal justice reforms that he called soft on crime. Gov. Joe Lombardo said during Tuesday's public inauguration ceremony that working together will be the “central covenant” of his administration. He also talked about personal responsibility, fiscal discipline and limited government interference. Lombardo was officially sworn in Monday at a more private inauguration to comply with a state deadline. Tuesday's event was moved from the Nevada state Capitol to a community center as a days-long snowstorm battered the area.
California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years. State officials said Tuesday that the statewide snow depth is 174% of the historical average this year. Much of that is because of a spate of recent storms that have dumped snow in the Sierra Nevada. Even more snow is expected later this week and over the weekend. But state officials cautioned that the recent weather isn't enough by itself to end the drought. The past three years in California have been the driest ever recorded dating back to 1896. Many more storms will be needed to officially end the drought.
Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened for its 2023 session Tuesday. It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have controlled both chambers as well as the governor’s office. House leaders have promised a busy January, with the first hearing on abortion rights legislation set for Thursday. But the main job of the session will be using an enormous $17.6 billion surplus to craft a two-year budget. Gov. Tim Walz says his priority for the money will be education. Marijuana legalization is also expected to be a major issue this session.
Mississippi governor, state candidates file for reelection
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has filed to run for a second four-year term. His filing on Tuesday came on the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election in Mississippi. Candidates for statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices have until Feb. 1 to qualify for the 2023 election. Party primaries are scheduled to be held Aug. 8 and the general election on Nov. 7. Reeves has touted state efforts to limit abortion rights, increase workforce development, raise teacher salaries and cut the state’s income tax.
Inmates allege Texas to use unsafe drugs for executions
HOUSTON (AP) — Three Texas death row inmates allege that the state’s prison system plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out their executions early this year. That would violate state law. Texas prison officials insist their supply of drugs used to put inmates to death is safe. The first execution, of Robert Fratta, is set for Jan. 10. The state’s highest criminal court of appeals put the lawsuit from Fratta, Wesley Ruiz and John Balentine on hold Friday while it considers an appeal by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The state wants the case to be decided by a criminal court, not a civil one.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's official portrait unveiled
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's official portrait has been unveiled as he prepares to leave office and considers a run for president. Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson looked on as their daughter and granddaughter unveiled the portrait Tuesday at the state Capitol. The portrait will be displayed in the governor's conference room that's used for bill signings and other events. Hutchinson leaves office next week and will be succeeded by former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Hutchinson has said he'll decide early this year whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in to a second term as he considers a potential run for president in 2024. The ceremony took place Tuesday after Florida’s three independently election Cabinet members were sworn in. He took his oath in front of the state’s historic Capitol, where the main street through the city was renamed Ron DeSantis Way for the day. DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor and Democratic congressman, by more than 29 percentage points in November. It was a huge blowout in a state known for close elections, and other Republicans on the statewide ballot won by similar margins.
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a Tesla that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday that the man will be booked into jail after he’s released from a hospital. The highway patrol says he intentionally drove off the cliff. Two adults and two children survived after the car tumbled down a notorious cliffside along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area called Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks.
