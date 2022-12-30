ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North West Transforms Little Sister Chicago into Her Twin in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch

Kim Kardashian's daughters shared a special bonding moment in a sweet, silly TikTok video Kim Kardashian's daughters are showing off their different senses of style. Daughter North, 9, highlighted the differences in a TikTok Wednesday, where she styles her little sister Chicago, who turns 5 next month, and transforms her into her mini-me. "Turning my sister into me," she captioned the video, which begins with Chicago popping into a doorway wearing a Batgirl costume with checkered Vans slide-on shoes. Chicago then disappears back into the doorway and reemerges in a...
Summer Walker Announces She Gave Birth to Twins

Summer Walker is now a mother of three. The singer took to Instagram this weekend to announce that she recently gave birth to twins. “I’m so proud of myself,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend. “Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section.”
Bad Bunny throws “disrespectful” fan’s phone into water

Bad Bunny has responded after a video of him throwing a fan’s phone out of their hand and into a body of water went viral. In the video, which surfaced yesterday (December 3) and has received over two million views since, the singer is seen walking down the street while being followed by a host of fans and team members.

