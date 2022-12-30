Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Lula da Silva sworn in as Brazil’s president, amid fears of violence from Bolsonaro supporters
(CNN) — Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva was sworn in as Brazil’s president for the third time on Sunday, as threats of violence loomed from supporters of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. “I promise to maintain, defend and fulfill the constitution, observe the laws, promote the...
WSVN-TV
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
NEW YORK (AP) — New Year’s celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new year began...
WSVN-TV
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians faced a grim start to 2023 as Sunday brought more Russian missile and drone attacks following a blistering New Year’s Eve assault that killed at least three civilians across the country, authorities reported. Air raid sirens sounded in the capital shortly after midnight,...
Comments / 0