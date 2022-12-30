ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

I’m using my brother’s abs to sell his engagement ring: ‘His loss can be your gain’

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cP6Un_0jywy3KO00

A supportive sister has gotten a surprising response to her hilarious Facebook ad selling her “hottie” brother’s engagement ring.

“My SUPER CUTE, SUPER SWEET, AMAZING FIREFIGHTER BROTHER’S loss can be a BIG WIN FOR YOU!!” Melissa Settles posted on Facebook Marketplace .

The 41-year-old sister wanted to help her younger brother Patrick, 27, “unload” the piece of fine jewelry after his own Facebook post failed to attract a buyer.

“The girl is gone, but we still need to unload the jewelry!” Settles wrote.

She also included several pictures showing the “brilliant Forever One 2.7 CT Moissanite by Charles and Colvard 4 prong classic cathedral setting engagement ring (size 5) with 14 natural round pave diamonds (0.5 CT TW) cascading half way down the band,” even offering a lifetime warranty with paperwork included.

The ring was bought for $2,595, but is being hawked for $1,800.

“HIS LOSS CAN BE YOUR GAIN!!” the post read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIhFI_0jywy3KO00
Melissa Settles is trying to help her brother sell his engagement ring on Facebook Marketplace after a broken engagement.
Jam Press/Melissa Settles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WKMo_0jywy3KO00
Settles’ first post didn’t attract much attention, so she decided to get more creative with her second listing, including shirtless photos of her brother (third from left) and his friends.
Jam Press/Melissa Settles

But the beautiful ring and great price aren’t what’s been attracting potential buyers — it’s the shirtless photos of the now-single firefighter.

The big sister first posted to advertise the ring around her home in St. Simon’s Island, Georgia, to help her brother but didn’t get much attention.

“There were no real offers or serious inquiries. Then, as I kept seeing the ring box in my room, I wanted to try a new approach,” she told Jam Press. “The second time I posted it, I thought I would do something different to get more attention.”

After admittedly drinking several glasses of wine, Settles decided to include some photos of her brother and his “super cute” friends in the post to attract more attention.

“Since I didn’t ask for permission from each of the hotties, I mean my brother’s friends, I obscured their appearance so as to not make them easily identifiable,” Settles explained.

“I also included a pic of my brother in his dress uniform while obscuring anything that might identify him. Even so, anyone can see that he’s very handsome!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V25hN_0jywy3KO00
The older sister shared that she’s since received more interest in her brother than in the ring.
Jam Press/Melissa Settles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPeTc_0jywy3KO00
The big sister first posted to advertise the ring around her home in St. Simon’s Island, Georgia, to help her brother but didn’t get much attention.
Jam Press/Melissa Settles

“This is priceless,” wrote one commenter, while another apparently intrigued poster added, “And here I was just surfing marketplace on a Friday night for a good deal.”

One commenter suggested his good looks will surely pull in a more suitable mate. “This is the best post ever!!! He will have no problems finding the right one!” they wrote.

The ring may still be for sale, but Settles has received some “incredible” responses to the post.

“There were a few people that wanted more info about the ring; however, my favorite responses are the hilarious, adorable, and oh-so-provocative responses I’ve gotten from local single ladies!” Settles shared with Jam Press.

“Most say they’re more interested in the fireman than the ring.”

Comments / 7

Denise Fischer
4d ago

hey who knows he might find his forever girl from one of those answered ads good luck I hope he finds the right woman and I hope he sells the ring

Reply(1)
4
