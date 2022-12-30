FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Sign up now and get ready for launch

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Ohio New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out how to claim your $100 of bet credits on Ohio sports betting launch day along with three months of NBA League Pass.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users in Ohio are eligible for one of the best offers on the market. FanDuel is offering new Ohio bettors $100 in bet credits and three months of NBA League Pass upon sign-up.

Gator Bowl Preview: Do the underdogs have value?

The theme of this bowl season has been opt-outs, and this game is littered with them. But, most significantly, the Fighting Irish will be without their top two players, tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

Although they will also be without starting quarterback Drew Pyne, they have the perfect replacement in Tyler Buchner, who started Week 1 and is back from injury.

It may be worse for South Carolina as their receiving corps are decimated, but they will need guys to step up as they may not have a running back on the depth chart. The starter and third-string running backs for the Gamecocks have opted out, and the second-string, Christian Beal-Smith, is highly questionable as he’s working his way back from injury.

So, where does this leave us? Well, the most impactful player on the field will be Spencer Rattler. The one-time Heisman favorite at Oklahoma showed flashes down the stretch at South Carolina and should be motivated to make a statement in this game.

With the number of question marks surrounding this game, that’s the biggest factor and enough to pull the trigger on South Carolina. You can get them at +3.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Bettor Sports Network features original programming from celebrity personalities like Bill Simmons, famous for his picks on The Ringer Network Podcasts, and Kay Adams, a former host of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, who displayed her vast knowledge of the NFL and fantasy football.

Although, it is much more than that, as they are the new home of international basketball. FanDuel TV will broadcast more than 3,000 hours of professional leagues from around the globe. So you can sweat your bets on the same app that you place them on.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper

