The Deck Is Stacked Against Orlando

The Wizards are taking on the Magic after the Magic's team brawl against the Detroit Pistons. To gain more insight to the current state of the Orlando Magic, we connected with The Magic Insider's Jeremy Brener.

1) What is your current assessment of the Orlando Magic ?

The Magic is a team with a lot of talent that hasn't been fully realized, mostly because of injury. Even nearly halfway through the season, their ideal 8-9 man rotation hasn't played together in a single game. However, the team is getting closer to that spot and while Orlando waits for that to happen, the young players are showing flashes but also dealing with the usual growing pains that young teams often go through.

2) The Orlando Magic was just involved in a huge brawl with the Detroit Pistons . Will this event impact their season? If so, how?

It might impact their next few games depending on who may or may not be suspended. However, it could affect the next couple of games and maybe provide a learning moment for some of the young players on the team. It's an incredibly tight-knit group, and I'm sure this brawl brought that team dynamic out, maybe even better than before.

3) What are the keys to victory against the Wizards ?

Come out with energy! That's what helped them get these wins off in December and it has been lacking in losses against the Lakers and Pistons earlier this week. Players feed off of energy, and it only takes two players to score 20 points or so to get this team a win, so moving the ball, getting everyone involved and playing their brand of basketball.

4) Who are the projected starters for the Magic?

Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero for sure. They have consistently been starters over the past month. As for the fifth starter, it's very likely that Terrence Ross fills that role. Second-round rookie Caleb Houstan and two-way players Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield are the only other available options.

5) What is your score prediction and why?

Orlando has the deck stacked against itself tonight. I think the Wizards pull out a win, likely by 10 or more points.