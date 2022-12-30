Col. Manning reappointed by commission to Hawkins VSO position for four years

The Hawkins County Commission voted unanimously at its Dec. 19 meeting to reappoint county Veterans Services Officer Mike Manning to a four year term expiring Jan. 25, 2027.

Manning was appointed in 2021 to complete the term of longtime Hawkins County VSO Danny Breeding. Breeding, who held the position for 12 years, retired at the end of 2020.

A resolution approved Dec. 19 states that the County Commission has the responsibility of appointing the highest qualified person to the position.

The resolution further states that Manning, a retired Marine Corp Colonel, “has executed the duties of the Veterans Services Officer position commendably and honorably”.

Manning and his wife Kimberly live in Eidson and have one son and one grandchild. He retired from the United States Marine Corps after serving 30 years active duty and six years in the United States Naval Reserve.

Manning was involved in operations around the world and combat in Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan. Most notably he commanded 1st Battalion, 2d Marines in Helmand province Afghanistan.

He told the Review after the meeting that he was honored to be reappointed and to continue to serve.

Shortly before being appointed in 2021 Manning told the commission, “I’m dedicated and passionate about this job because I believe that our veterans deserve it.”

Manning further stated, “I’ve dedicated my life, and I know nothing else, other than serving service members, veterans and their families. I’ve been alongside Marines, sailors, soldiers, airmen, serving in combat. I’ve had a Marine give his life for my own. I’ve had 15 service member killed in my battalion in Afghanistan, 168 wounded, and I’ve had 30-plus take their lives since (returning home). I won’t stop. I will help no matter who is in that office.”

Along with his assistant Brandee Smith, Manning said he will apply specialized knowledge in the best interest and to the needs of veterans and their beneficiaries in assisting them with preparing forms, applications, supporting evidence in filing compensation, pension and DIC claims.

Assistance will also be provided for filing for education, home loans, homeless veterans, life insurance, health care, vocational rehab, employment, burial and other benefits on an individual basis with compassionate understanding.

For more information visit the Veteran’s Service Office during business hours in the Hawkins County Courthouse, 100 East Main Street Suite 218, Rogersville. You can also call (423) 272-5077 or email mike.manning@hawkinscountytn.gov