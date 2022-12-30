ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning, CA

Suspect wanted for shooting 3 people in Banning; 2 dead, 1 wounded

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 30 AM Edition) 02:18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeYef_0jywxhJs00
Dorian Alexander Francisco Banning Police

A 22-year-old man suspected of shooting three people near Interstate 10 in Banning Wednesday afternoon remained at large Friday. Two victims died and the third was wounded.

Banning resident Dorian Alexander Francisco allegedly shot two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue, less than a quarter-mile north of I-10, according to the Banning Police Department.

The agency did not provide information on the possible circumstances, or a motive, saying only that the victims were part of a group gathered at the location.

Witnesses called 911 to report the shooting.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley with life-threatening wounds. The woman died at the hospital Wednesday night, according to police. The third victim was listed in stable condition Friday.

The victims were not identified.

Detectives quickly developed leads pointing to Dorian Francisco as the alleged perpetrator.

He is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. A recent photograph showed him sporting facial hair with partial growth. No clothing description was available.

Police said that the suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Banning Police at (951) 922-3170.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Suspect in Banning triple shooting turns himself into police

BANNING, Calif. - A man suspected of killing two and injuring another in a shooting in Banning last week is in custody after turning himself into police, authorities announced. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was taken into custody over the weekend on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the Banning Police...
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
CBS LA

Driver fatally shot on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley Saturday evening. The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m., near the Cactus Avenue area. According to California Highway Patrol, officers were dispatched to the scene where they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped in the center median of the freeway. A man was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life saving efforts, the man was pronounce dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect, inside of a black sedan, fled from the area headed southbound on the 215 Freeway after the shots were fired. Detectives are working to locate the suspect and determine a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact CHP's Inland Division Office at (909) 806- 2400.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot to death by police in Redlands on Jan. 1

A 32-year-old Redlands man died after being shot by police when he allegedly brandished a weapon at officers during an incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the Redlands Police Department. Officers were called to the 800 block of Joni Lane at about 3:30 a.m. after...
REDLANDS, CA
KTLA.com

Man killed in 215 Freeway shooting in Moreno Valley

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving on the 215 Freeway near Moreno Valley Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to the southbound side of the freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired on the freeway.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect

A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
REDLANDS, CA
newsantaana.com

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check

Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
TUSTIN, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police have released the name of the 49-year-old pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup truck. John Diaz was a Huntington Beach resident according to authorities. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Friday on Slater Avenue west of Keelson Lane,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Manhunt underway for Banning double murder suspect

A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large Friday. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue and less than a quarter-mile north of I-10, according to the Banning Police Department.
BANNING, CA
kyma.com

Friends, family and colleagues mourn deceased CA deputy

JARUPA VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) - A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Jarupa Valley to honor Officer Isaiah Cordero. Cordero died of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the department is "deeply heartbroken" over the loss. According to reports,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Riverside County Man Arrested for Armed Robbery After Threats Made to Shoot Victim Selling a Gaming Console, 2 Additional Suspects Still Wanted

January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash

Family members of the three people who died in a car crash in Palm Desert Tuesday created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses. https://youtu.be/kN5UZfrGSUY The GoFundMe page says in part, "This is an extremely sad and difficult time for our family. These amazing, caring, loving, outstanding people were taken away from us in The post GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
27K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy