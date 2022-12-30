ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA adds sesame to the official food allergen list

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

FDA adds sesame as a food allergen 00:41

There's another official food allergen – sesame. Starting Jan. 1, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requiring all foods containing sesame to meet specific allergen regulatory requirements in labeling and manufacturing.

Sesame seed is regarded as the oldest oilseed crop known to humanity and the FDA has considered putting it on the allergen list for several years now. Starting in the new year, sesame joins other high-ranking allergens, including: milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

The change comes as a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act, which was signed into law in 2021.

Medical experts say those who are allergic to sesame may experience a range of reactions, such as: itching, hives or rash, swelling in the mouth or eye area, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath or wheezing and nasal congestion.

Foods containing sesame that were already in circulation before 2023, including those on retail shelves, will not be removed or relabeled according to the FDA. So depending on shelf life, some food products may not have allergen labeling for sesame on the effective date.  The FDA states that consumers should check with the manufacturer if they are not sure whether a food product contains sesame until unlabeled products circulate out of the marketplace.

